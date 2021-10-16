A ranger at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch in Montana patiently answered questions asked by his young visitor as they sat on the porch of a building at the National Historic Site. The ranger had been a school teacher early in his life. Even when asked a question he had probably answered numerous times before, he exhibited enthusiasm when answering as if it were the very first time he had heard the inquiry. He managed a sad look when he informed the 5-year-old he was not a real cowboy, but he cheered the young lad up when he said he did know real cowboys, lots of them.
When he had finished with the junior visitor, I asked how he liked being a ranger for the National Park Service. He answered, “Let me put it this way, I joined the park system years ago, and I tell people I haven’t worked a day since, it has been so enjoyable.” The fact he enjoyed his work was reflected in the way he interacted with the young boy he had just gone one-on-one with.
He pointed out the Grant-Kohrs Ranch at one time had cattle on more than 10 million acres, most of it public land. That is an area larger than some states. The cattle grazed in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Canada. The years following the Civil War were golden years for open range cattle. There was a tremendous demand for beef in the east and western cattle supplied it. Then the land began to be settled, homesteaded and fenced, and the sun began to set on the cattle kings and their mega ranches. A severe winter in 1886-1887 decimated the cattle herds and the coming of the railroads ended the long cattle drives.
Vermilion County can lay claim to some western cattlemen of the era. James Juvinall left Old Vermilion in 1849 and moved to Texas where he began ranching. Two of his sons, Benjamin and James, left the Texas ranch and moved to Kansas after the Civil War. Both had fought for the losing side in that conflict. The two brothers began ranching in Kansas and also drove cattle from Texas to railheads in the east. They became well-known trail bosses in the years after the war. The Juvinall ranches were tiny compared to Grant-Kohrs but they faced many of the same opportunities and challenges.
Property that is now the Grant-Kohrs Ranch was purchased by the National Park Foundation on November 13, 1970. That was the first time in more than a hundred years the property was out of family hands. It became a National Historic Site when President Richard M. Nixon signed it into law August 25,1972.
The 1600 acre site features a number of historic buildings and nearly 10 miles of ranch roads and trails. There are items featured that workers and the family used during the long history of the ranch. Among the numerous artifacts are branding irons, wagons and buggies.
A large Dougherty wagon is featured that was put into service as an ambulance at the Battle of Big Hole in 1877 to transport wounded soldiers to St. Joseph’s hospital in Deer Lodge. In 1883, the Kohrs family used the wagon for a six week trip to newly formed Yellowstone National Park.
There are more than a dozen permanent employees at Grant-Kohrs National Historic Site. That number swells to about 30 when seasonal people are added to the staff. They provide an exceptional detailed presentation as they relate the long, colorful history of the ranch. They will also tell you about the present herds of cattle and horses on the working ranch. There are tours of the ranch house and live demonstrations of blacksmithing and other skills. There is also a large well-maintained ranch vegetable garden that had a few chickens nearby.
On the day I visited, my grandson was happy to locate a “real cowboy” showing visitors a wagon near where the draft horses were grazing. There were also three helpful park rangers I visited with; one from New Jersey, one from upstate New York, and one from Tennessee who hadn’t “worked a day since he became a ranger.”
The Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site in Montana, a great place to visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.