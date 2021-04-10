The National Archives has created a website to help researchers prepare for the 1950 US Population Census which is due to be accessible on April 1, 2022. Since there is no name index for these records, researchers will need to take advantage of other tools available to find information on specific individuals tabulated at that time. Visit https://tinyurl.com/c5h53z6z to learn more.
Stephen P. Morse has created a wonderful website that enables researchers to search specific databases in one step. His One Step Pages, at https://tinyurl.com/2we3jcs7, contains tools that are often more helpful than the tools provided on those websites having immigration records, census records, vital records, etc. For example, his list includes a one-step page for getting ready for the 1950 census (https://tinyurl.com/52dhj2h9).
Free FamilySearch webinars in 2021
Genealogists can greatly improve their research by virtually attending the FamilySearch Family History Library’s free 2021 Webinars. There are more than 30 sessions in April alone including US Research Tips, Genetic Genealogy (DNA), Finding Original Records and more. Select from the list at https://tinyurl.com/3595snc8 and click on links to registration and/or handouts.
New Irish Lives Remembered available
The most recent issue of the free Irish magazine online, Irish Lives Remembered (Issue 52, Spring 2021) can now be read at https://tinyurl.com/y339hh9k. This 64-page colorful, informative publication incudes an article on President Biden’s Irish roots (part 2), his Scanlon family.
New research guide
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently announced that the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives has created a new Genealogy Research Guide— “a simple list of online web sites that contain a lot of genealogy records online.”
For example, the guide, at https://tinyurl.com/h7b9byf4, includes a link to Adoption Resources for Discovering Your Birth Family, an article at https://tinyurl.com/7e3cf9kc. (While on the subject of adoptions, It should be noted that an adoption bill recently failed in the Maryland Senate. Read details at https://tinyurl.com/dkp2n8aa. This website also includes a link to the American Adoption Congress’ chart of adoption records access restrictions in the U.S.)
New tool unlocks FamilySearch data
It should be noted that “indexed records represent only 20% of the historical records that FamilySearch has available online.” However, it is possible to unlock historical images of the data in those images. Read https://tinyurl.com/uaasjhm to learn how to use the FamilySearch Historical Images Tool to unlock the data!
Historic maps aid genealogical research
Genealogist Lisa Sisson has posted another of her helpful Are You My Cousin articles, Where to Find Historical Maps for Genealogical Research, at https://tinyurl.com/t995hrk8 . Whether you are a beginner or advanced researcher, maps of a location where an ancestor lived can be an important source of family information and her list of resources is worth noting. Give your genealogical research a boost by tracking down maps of places where an ancestor lived—and perhaps break down that “brick wall” that is hampering your research.
