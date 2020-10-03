The saw was singing as it sliced through logs at the Weatherspoon sawmill above the Salt Fork River in Vermilion County in January, 1919. Things were looking up in the county where hundreds of people had died from the Spanish Flu in the preceding few months. The flu was abating and the World War had ended the previous November.
Coal mines and railroads were providing thousands of jobs for the people of the county and mines needed timbers to shore up tunnel ceilings. Mine timbers were one of the things being cut at the rural Witherspoon sawmill northeast of the village of Fairmount.
William Westforth was operating the saw cutting logs at the mill on a fine January day. He was 47 years old and an experienced operator, he had also worked in the coal mines. He was well liked by the men he worked with who called him Bill. A number of the workers in the timber near the sawmill were farmers. Westforth always had a smile for them when they came to work and joked with them about being transformed from sod busters to “timber men.” To cut trees for the mill, two-man cross cut saws were used. The saws were a tool found on nearly every farm during that time period.
Among the farmers turned sawyers were two young twins. Their father’s farm was across the Salt Fork from the Witherspoon mill. They recalled there was always a bit of competition between the two man crews cutting trees to see who could fell a tree in the least amount of time. They also noted the competition ended long before noon, as muscles began to rebel at the constant demand of the saw.
It was nearing noon when the men working heard the singing of the saw interrupted by a loud noise and then silence. When they investigated they found Westforth badly injured and unconscious with a severe head injury. A log he was cutting had kicked back and hit him in the head. He had a compound skull fracture, his facial bones were broken, and he appeared to be dead.
When it was found he had a heartbeat, the men did what they could for him and then took him to a nearby road where he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Danville. His wife Eva and their children were informed he would probably not live through the day.
Family, friends, and co-workers gathered at the hospital during the day and evening as it was expected death was imminent for Westforth. But the injured man surprised everyone by regaining consciousness. The family stayed with him during the night but the others abandoned the death watch and returned to their homes.
For several days he seemed to be recovering and the hospital went so far as to report he was in fair condition. He mentioned he thought he could even see a little out of one eye. This was good news to the men he worked with, because they had put his eyes back in their sockets after the accident and they feared he would be blind. But the injuries were too extensive and he died seventeen days after the accident. It was a large funeral when William Westforth was laid to rest in the cemetery at Oakwood. It was attended by many members of the Society of Red Men, an organization to which he belonged.
The Weatherspoon sawmill eventually shut down when the land was timbered in the area. In the decades that followed, a new growth of trees cloaked the ground. The twins who had cut trees on the day of the accident hung their crosscut saw in their father’s barn. They never went back to the sawmill after the accident.
The crosscut saw they used eventually became a family heirloom and was passed down through the family along with remembrances of their friend’s fatal accident. They never forgot him, his name was William but they called him Bill.
