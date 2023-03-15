Each year, nearly 350,000 Americans — including hundreds in East Central Illinois — suffer cardiac arrest.
First responders strive to get to the patient in around eight minutes, but without early intervention, the person’s chance of survival drastically goes down. The survival rate for someone who experiences cardiac arrest outside of a hospital is around 12%. With each minute that goes by with no help, the chance of survival goes down by 10%.
For years, OSF HealthCare and Champaign-based East Central Illinois Emergency Medical Services have partnered with a smartphone app called PulsePoint in Champaign and Vermilion counties to be the missing link between the patient’s onset of cardiac arrest and when the ambulance arrives.
When someone calls 9-1-1 to report a cardiac arrest in a public place, the dispatcher will code the call so that it sends out a HIPAA-compliant alert to Pulse Point users: someone nearby needs cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The app also shows locations of nearby automated external defibrillators (AEDs). These lifesaving devices are used along with hands-only CPR and are commonly found these days hanging on the wall at schools and businesses. PulsePoint also teaches you how to perform CPR and use an AED ahead of time. Armed with these skills, an everyday citizen can spring into action and save a life.
Since PulsePoint went live nationwide in 2011, nearly 1.6 million sudden cardiac arrests have been communicated to the millions of users of the app. Nearly 140,000 AEDs are registered in the app. All that has led to many success stories, both locally and nationally.
But here’s the problem we face in March of 2023: not enough people in Champaign and Vermilion counties are using PulsePoint to be alerted to life-threatening emergencies. Recently, someone suffered cardiac arrest along the busy University Avenue corridor in Champaign. Only one person had PulsePoint on their device and was within the 1/4-mile radius to receive the alert.
We can’t take that chance. We need more people to step up to the plate and be a lifesaving hero. Some care is better than no care until first responders arrive. The PulsePoint app is free, and OSF HealthCare gains nothing financially with each download.
We often hear from people who are hesitant, even scared to perform CPR. What if I don’t do it right? Call a first responder organization in your area to see if they offer CPR training for individuals or groups. Hands-only CPR is a train the trainer model, meaning you can easily pass the skills onto others. But aside from a formal class, it’s simple: push hard on the center of the chest to the beat of Stayin’ Alive by The Bee Gees.
AEDs are also not intimidating. Written and verbal instructions walk you through things step by step.
Others may claim to not have time to spring into action. Or they just don’t want to insert themselves into a high stress situation. You may just be the person on the scene to call 9-1-1. But if you’re thinking of taking action, again we tell you: CPR and using an AED are easy. If your arms get tired performing chest compressions, swap out with someone nearby. First responders should be there in minutes. The Pulse Point website also offers resources for people who feel distressed after witnessing a medical emergency, and Illinois’ Good Samaritan Law offers legal protection for people who perform first aid in good faith.
An added benefit of PulsePoint: it tracks first responder calls in your area. Like the cardiac arrest alerts, information is kept vague for privacy reasons, and calls that begin with police are not included. But, an alert may tell you about a fire or traffic crash on your commute home so you can avoid it.
If the world didn’t know about sudden cardiac arrest, it did when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game in January. Staff on the field gave Hamlin care through CPR and an AED — the same skills PulsePoint users are equipped with – and restored his heartbeat before an ambulance took him to the hospital. If not for that early intervention — the missing link — Hamlin may not be walking, talking and smiling today.
More of those positive outcomes are possible in East Central Illinois. Download and explore the PulsePoint app today.
