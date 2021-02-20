Times are tough, but they don’t hold a candle to December 1932, when the Great Depression was approaching its worst.
Things were especially bad for American farmers, who had struggled since 1919. The U.S. farm economy had boomed during World War I. With peace, European agriculture recovered. Meanwhile, the increased use of machinery and chemical fertilizers boosted output. Between 1920 and 1930, U.S. farm income fell by nearly 50 percent. Thousands of farmers went broke.
Those dark days came alive for me the other day when I discovered a letter in a box of old newspaper clippings in my garage. It was written Dec. 26, 1932, by Grape Creek farmer Elmer E. McArdle, and sent to W. F. Kellogg, of Arlington Heights.
“Winter swept in very early,” McArdle wrote. “We put up a desperate fight against the ‘wolf.’ He came near getting in on us. Am still in the ring, however, battling along as best I can.”
President Herbert Hoover had just been defeated by Franklin D. Roosevelt. FDR took office on March 4, 1933.
“This country is in a bad mess. Prohibition did not cause all the trouble. We have been headed for this depression for many long years. We may see it worse,” McArdle wrote. “Machinery has taken the work out of the hands of the people (and) left them unemployed and in idleness. No work, no money to buy with, even if goods are cheap.
“Our government makes some bad mistakes. The prohibition law is one; it has utterly failed. It got an awful jolt in the neck last Nov. 8 (when Roosevelt was elected). Many look for better times.”
Among his concerns:
- Rising postal rates, which have “not brought in as much money as the two-cent stamp did.”
- The “state tax” had been raised to 50 cents per $100 from 39 cents.
- Low farm prices — corn at 10 cents per bushel; wheat at 30 cents. Some farmers were burning field corn for heat; others were dumping milk and refusing to send crops to market.
“Winter caught about 1,200 families here in this county of Vermilion almost destitute,” McArdle said. “ … We must try to pull through in some way.”
Still – like many other farmers — he considered himself lucky.
“We have plenty to eat and wear,” he wrote. “Raised lots of garden truck — we have now 100 bushels of potatoes. We butchered one hog for our meat, will butcher another. The taxes is the thing that is getting my ‘goat.’ It is hard to pull down big tax dollars with 10-cent corn and 30-cent wheat. Let us pray, and fondly hope, that something will turn up, around the corner, in our favor … Keep your hand on the throttle and your eye on the rail.’”
Ten weeks later, a new president proclaimed, “This nation asks for action, and action now.” It got it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.