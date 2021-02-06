Grape Creek, the former coal-mining village south of Danville, is rich in history and natural beauty, but it’s hard to imagine just how bustling it was in the early 1900s.
I stumbled into a glimpse of “old” Grape Creek last week as I was sifting through a box of letters and newspaper clippings in our garage. I think that a letter sent to me in 1987 by Grape Creek native Mary C. Marble, then living in rural Covington, Ind., is worth sharing.
Ms. Marble noted that she was then “over 80.” She titled her one-page essay “The Grape Creek I Knew.”
“The town had three sections, divided by crossing the tracks four times,” she wrote. “It used to be a coal-mining town but as the mines played out, the miners rode the miners’ train to near Westville to work. My father was a miner and was killed in a mine accident.
“I was born on a hillside in one of the houses built by the coal companies. I remember our town was in three sections. The west end had a group of houses, a grocery store and three saloons. My French grandparents lived in this part …
“The middle section (was) where I lived with my parents and brother. There was a movie and a roller skating building and an ice cream parlor. There also was the town hall, jail and one saloon. Some of the houses were laid out in streets. Here we played in the woods on grape vine swings (and) dirt hillsides (and) swam in the creek in summer. We skated and slid down the hills in the winter.
“The east section had our school, church, depot, post office, one grocery store and one saloon. Here was the ice house where ice and beer were stored. Nearby was the Odd Fellows hall where square dances were held; meetings and community affairs also were held there. Our church and school brought us all together.
“The trains filled up with water and coal at the water tower. It was fun to climb to the top of the tower – you could see for miles. We often had to pick up coal along the tracks … The one passenger train went through from Danville to Villa Grove in the morning and returned in the evening; I loved riding it to Westville. We also had a streetcar that came from Danville to the top of Highland Hill …
“Not long after that the trains quit running, the post office and school followed, and the town gradually died. Now (1987) there is only the church, old Odd Fellows hall and one saloon. A scattering of houses are along the road, but whenever I feel lonely for my family — who are all gone — I take a ride down through the valley, which is still beautiful, and remember my childhood.”
Next time, a Depression-era letter from a Grape Creek farmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.