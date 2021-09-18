To my brother Pat and me, she was always Mo. Not Grandmother. Not Grandma. Not Granny.
Mo – my dad’s mother – died 40 years ago this week, at age 82. Four decades have come and gone, but I think about Mo every day, and smile. I still miss her.
Mo was born Helen Clifford, the seventh of eight children, on Sept. 16, 1899 in Louisville, Ky.
Her mother, Nellie Dudley Clifford, tended to the brood, cooked and baked on a coal-burning range, cleaned, did laundry, fabricated children’s clothes, ironed and mended. Mo’s father, James Lithgow Clifford, was the top salesman for Rhodes-Burford Home Furnishings. In 1916 he was transferred to Danville, to manage the company’s furniture store on Main Street.
As a teenager in Louisville, Mo had met, and fallen for, Frank Cullen. After some years as a merchant seaman, crisscrossing the Atlantic, he got a job at a Ford plant in Dayton, Ohio, and proposed to Mo. It was 1922. She quit her job in the business office at The Commercial-News and married him. A year later, they moved back to Louisville, where my dad – an only child – was born.
In Louisville, my grandfather returned to his old friends and old ways. Instead of getting a job, he became a bookie and a professional gambler, leaving Mo at home each night with the baby. By 1927, she’d had enough, and rejoined the Clifford household. She and Dad spent the rest of their lives in Danville.
“Danville has been good to us,” she often said.
Mo wasn’t a traditional grandmother. She sold sheet music and piano rolls at Smith Music Shop, then worked in the business office at Phillips Laundry. For nine years, she cared for her widowed, invalid mother, who had broken her back in a fall.
Mo’s true gift, however, came from being a grandmother. Connie came first, then me, then Pat. Five-foot-two, eyes of blue, she was a pretty woman who knew how to make us happy without presents, cash or other forms of bribery.
Instead, she’d hide in the closet, or behind a door, and let us hunt for her. She jumped rope. She played checkers and Old Maid. She helped us look for four-leafed clovers. She made a tent for us from two chairs, a broom and a sheet. A wooden spool, plus a little dish soap, became our bubble pipe. She took us to Carson’s for ice cream cones. We’d split a bottle of Coke. We’d bake cookies. We’d talk on the porch and count cars. We’d feed squirrels. We’d sing. She introduced us to Old Mother Hubbard, Georgie Porgie, Peter Piper and Jack Sprat, who ate no fat.
“The grandkids keep me young,” she’d tell her friends, who seemed a lot older.
I lived with Mo all through college. She helped me and I helped her.
“We had a good life, didn’t we, Kev?” she asked, years later.
Yes, we did, Mo. I miss you.
