Professional genealogist Thomas MacEntee has suggested that if you are tired of doing “the same old thing” with your genealogical research, perhaps it is time for a “genealogy makeover.” He has just written a new how-to guide “to help you get back on track and have fun doing it.” Any researcher may download his free 68-page, 2021 PDF edition of The Genealogy Do-Over Workbook, at https://tinyurl.com/m4zbv54a.
MacEntee is also a blogger, educator and author with over 42 years’ experience researching family history.
Old medical terms explained
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently called attention to a useful tool “for any genealogist who is reading old documents.” At https://tinyurl.com/5dpvcxjm is a list, “Old Disease Names Frequently Found on Death Certificates,” which lists the modern name for each old-fashioned term. For example, did you know that “hectical complaint” is a recurrent fever?
BillionGraves posts cemetery news
BillionGraves has posted a blog explaining burial rituals of seven groups of Native Americans (Aleut, Arapaho, Apache, Cherokee, Creek, Navajo, and Sioux) at https://tinyurl.com/u8fn82d8. Knowing such customs can help researchers have a better understanding of the distinctive values of these unique groups.
A group of high school students in California have photographed over 1,000 tombstones in the Mount Shasta Memorial Clark Cemetery as reported by Bill Choy in the Mount Shasta Herald, at https://tinyurl.com/ddcmceaj.
Graves that have been cataloged through the BillionGraves program can be found at https://billiongraves.com. “BillionGraves is the world’s largest resource for searchable GPS cemetery data.” Perhaps individuals in this area could do the same for BillionGraves?
States’ record-keeping differs
Individual states in the U.S. began keeping records of births, marriages, and deaths at different times. Genealogists need to know those dates to ascertain the availability of those records of specific ancestors. Jessica Edwards has posted a list of when each state began recording such data at https://tinyurl.com/4u6ppjnh. It should be noted that Massachusetts was the first state to start keeping such records in 1841.
Coal mining resources online
Coal mining was an important occupation for many of our ancestors. The history and genealogy of coal mining in Indiana and Illinois are detailed in a website at https://tinyurl.com/jheupedc. One can also click on individual counties for more information on specific mines, casualties, etc.
Mining accidents have taken the lives of many workers. The article, “The Down & Dirty History of Indiana Coal Mining” (https://tinyurl.com/ywnvvbwk ) provides some interesting details. For example, “by the early 1900s Vigo County had become Indiana’s largest producer of coal.”
Some states have naming laws
“In some states guidelines have been put in place to define whether new parents are allowed to choose a certain name for their baby or not.” A website, US Naming Laws by State at https://tinyurl.com/mke7343b includes banned names and rules and restrictions by state. Illinois has no restrictions.
Queries, as well as a general exchange of genealogical material that readers would like to share, will be printed in the column for free. Contact Joan Griffis by e-mailing JBGriffis@aol.com.
