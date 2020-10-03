Good Saturday, everyone! One of the nineteen programs we are supporting through our 2020/2021 United Way Campaign is the ever-popular Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
If you have never heard of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, it is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to five years of age, no matter their family’s income. United Way of Danville Area pays for these books for the families in our coverage area.
This program was launched in 1995 in Dolly’s home county Sevier County, Tennessee. In 2002, Dolly expanded her program into the Native American communities and by 2003, she had already mailed out one million books. In 2004, the program went statewide in Tennessee, soon came the whole United States, then Canada with the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland to follow. She wants all kids to have books to read, and have read to them, so much, that she even has added audio and Braille books.
To give you an idea of how important it is to get books in the homes of these families, we found a study done by Ohio State University last year. They found that a fourth of children under the age of five were never read to or possibly once a month. Another fourth were only read to once or twice a week. Their research targeted board books that are read to infants and toddlers and picture books read to preschoolers. They calculated that board books contained approximately 140 words and picture books contained approximately 228 words.
With that information, the researchers calculated how many words a child would hear from birth through their fifth birthday at different levels of reading. They figured that kids would be read board books through their third birthday and picture books through the next two years.
Based on these calculations, here is how many words kids would have heard by the time they were five years old. Never or once a month, 4,662 words; 1 to 2 times per week, 63,570 words; 3 to 5 times per week, 169,520 words; daily, 296,660 words; and five books a day, 1, 483,300 words. Those findings were astonishing and too big to ignore. The words found in books are so much different and more complex than what they hear in a conversation with their parents or siblings.
If this study doesn’t convince you on how important this program is to our future leaders, I don’t know what would. You can help us, and Dolly, get more books out to families in our area by donating now, during our annual campaign. We have made it easy to do this year by texting WIN2020 to 313131. You can also see a video on this program as well as the others we fund on YouTube at United Way of Danville Area or follow this link, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4DWnfOi560ZuVjMYJpnDig/videos
