The FamilySearch Catalog, formerly called the Family History Library Catalog, describes the genealogical resources held by FamilySearch.org. A website devoted to learning how to use and search the catalog can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2ytr5x7r. Learn which catalog search is appropriate, how to use a combined search, and what to do when something is not in the catalog. These records may be searchable online, on microfilm or microfiche, in a book, or in a computer file. Now they can be found!
For example, the FamilySearch Catalog lists Illinois resources at https://tinyurl.com/wpdh8d8y . Records that are on microfilm can be loaned/ordered and then sent to one’s local Family History Center to be viewed.
Individual digitizes millions of pages of newspapers
Tom Tryniski has singlehandedly digitized nearly 50 million pages of newspapers at his own expense and in his own home. His project began as digitizing old Fulton, New York postcards, “but has since evolved into the largest free online collection of New York newspapers on the Internet.” Read more details of his project at https://tinyurl.com/zvjw6fys. Also, to become more familiar with this site, visit https://tinyurl.com/ahkdabj9. His website also includes Fulton County cemetery records, censuses, city directories, church records, maps, photos and probate records.
Connecticut adoptees access birth records
Connecticut has become the 10th state to allow adoptees to have unrestricted access to their original birth certificates as of July 1, 2021, (along with Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, & Rhode Island.) Some states (including Illinois) permit some access with limits. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2msfsd6s.
Copyright information helpful
Cornell University Library’s Cornell Copyright Information Center has posted a helpful chart showing copyright laws at https://tinyurl.com/cwd4myap. Be sure to also read the notes at the end of the article.
Also, Judy Russell (“The Legal Genealogist”) has posted an article on copyright and public domain at https://tinyurl.com/dfnp6xh3.
Genealogists use fractur records
The Indiana State Library has posted interesting information on the use of fractur records by genealogists at https://tinyurl.com/6jyunej7. Fractur is a type of writing style along with decoration used in folk art by the Pennsylvania Dutch for documents such as birth or marriage certificates in the 17th and 18th centuries. Many widows of Revolutionary War patriots submitted fracturs to the government along with their Revolutionary War Pension Applications to prove their relation to the deceased veteran. Many of these documents have been posted online at https://tinyurl.com/4hpwm82s.
13 places to look for each ancestor
Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted a checklist of 13 types of genealogy records to use for each ancestor being researched. The list, at https://tinyurl.com/xzbp4w, is, no doubt, familiar to seasoned researchers, but nevertheless is a handy reminder “to make sure your research is thorough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.