Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.