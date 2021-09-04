Smithsonian magazine has posted an article, “Newly Digitized Freedmen’s Bureau Records Help Black Americans Trace Their Ancestry” at https://tinyurl.com/wzzdr9e9. Researchers can now search for African-American ancestors in more than 3.5 million documents, read their personal letters, learn where they settled after the Civil War and more. The website also offers a link to a video—a tour with genealogist Nicka Sewall-Smith who explains the value of these Freedmen Bureau records.
The Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands, commonly known as the Freedmen’s Bureau “was established in 1865 as a means to provide aid to newly emancipated people transitioning from slavery to freedom. It supported more than 4 million people, which included some impoverished white people and veterans of the US Colored Troops.”
The Freedmen Bureau’s documents are housed in the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) in Washington, DC and the database, created by Ancestry.com, can be searched free.
Judy K. Russell (“The Legal Genealogist”) has also posted an article about these Freedmen’s Bureau records at https://tinyurl.com/ynb7nj5m.
Documents reveal America’s Dutch roots
In the 1960s 12,000 pages of original Dutch-language records from the Dutch West India Company and its American colonies were discovered in the New York State Library. Since 1974 Charles Gehring, Director of the New Netherlands Research Center, and Associate Director, Janny Venema, have been transcribing and translating these valuable resources. The result has been a new perspective on how America began. This New Netherland Project reveals how much the Dutch have been overlooked in early American history. Visit http://tinyurl.com/5xhw9xzd for more details.
These documents influenced the writing, by Russell Shorto, of THE ISLAND AT THE CENTER OF THE WORLD: THE EPIC STORY OF DUTCH MANHATTAN AND THE FORGOTTEN COLONY THAT SHAPED AMERICA (NY: Doubleday, 2004). Researchers should take note that America’s history has been re-written. (It should also be mentioned that the Dutch government gave Russell Shorto a knighthood for advancing Dutch-American historical awareness.)
Anyone researching Dutch ancestry in America should visit http://tinyurl.com/c4t5mbwv, Guide to Dutch Manuscripts Relating to New Netherland in United States Repositories ( 150 pages in pdf format).
1890 Census featured in Prologue
The National Archives’ magazine, Prologue, has posted an interesting article, “The Fate of The 1890 Population Census, Part 1” at https://tinyurl.com/ytnvrxcw. For example, “In 1942 the National Archives accessioned a damaged bundle of surviving Illinois schedules as part of a shipment of records found during a Census Bureau move. At the time, they were believed to be the only surviving fragments. In 1953, however, the Archives accessioned an additional set of fragments.”
Genealogy European river cruise set for 2022
An inaugural genealogical journey by Ancestry and AmaWaterways, Heritage on the River: Your Personalized Ancestry Experience, will depart July 30, 2022 for a 7-night cruise on the Rhine River through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France. Each guest will be matched with an expert to help with personal research. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/29j6spau.
