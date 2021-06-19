The first U.S. casualty of the Civil War was Pvt. Daniel Hough, who died on April 14, 1861. His cannon exploded during a 100-gun salute to mark the surrender of Fort Sumter.
I recently stumbled into the grave of a U.S. soldier who was killed 18 months earlier. In a sense, he was the first U.S. soldier to die in the conflict that eventually claimed more than 600,000 Americans.
U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Luke Quinn died on Oct. 18, 1859, while attempting to capture John Brown after Brown seized the federal arsenal in Harpers Ferry, Va. (now West Virginia). Brown and his 20 men planned to steal weapons needed to launch a slave rebellion. The effort failed, but it alarmed and militarized the South, making war all but inevitable.
I was in Harpers Ferry after a backpacking trip. My motel was adjacent to St. Peter’s Cemetery, an old Catholic burial ground. As I was looking at the weathered stones, I happened to find two, plus a flagpole, that mark the grave of Private Quinn.
Brown’s ragtag army entered Harpers Ferry on Oct. 16, 1859. Within 24 hours, they had killed four civilians, taken 60 hostages and captured the federal arsenal and armory. Brown, with four co-conspirators and nine prisoners, locked themselves inside the armory’s fire engine house.
Quinn was among 86 U.S. Marines rushed from Washington, D.C. to Harpers Ferry. Lt. Col. Robert E. Lee, former superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, arrived to regain control of the vital military facility.
On the morning of Oct. 18, Lee ordered Brown to surrender. When he refused, 13 Marines stormed the engine house, battering the doors with sledge hammers and a heavy wooden ladder. Once inside, they were told to attack with bayonets, to avoid killing any captives.
Quinn, the third man through the door, was shot through the abdomen. Two of Brown’s men died from bayonet wounds. Brown was captured (and later convicted of murder, treason and insurrection, and hanged.) No captives were harmed.
Quinn was born in County Meath, Ireland in 1835. He came to the United States at age 9. He worked as a laborer before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1855 He served aboard two Navy ships, and made expeditions to Brazil and Paraguay before being stationed in Washington in May 1859.
Dying, Quinn called for a priest and was taken to an armory office. A witness said, “his sufferings must have been great as his cries and screams made one’s flesh creep.”
Quinn’s grave was forgotten for 68 years. In 1927, his bones, brass buttons, a Catholic emblem and bits of his blue-green Marine uniform were unearthed. In 1940, the Holy Name Society, a Catholic organization, erected a tombstone. In 2012, Marine Corps League Detachment 1143 added a second marker and a flagpole.
So ends the story of Pvt. Luke Quinn, USMC … always faithful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.