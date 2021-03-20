Carole King is one of the most popular singer-songwriters ever. She is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and she has been nominated for a second induction this year.
Why? Her masterpiece, Tapestry, was released 50 years ago, in 1971. It was the all-time best-selling album by a solo artist until Michael Jackson’s Thriller came along.
That makes the Class of 1972 at Schlarman High School a bit nostalgic. The theme of our senior-year yearbook, the Summit, was based upon the album’s title track. I asked classmates for details.
“Obviously, many of us truly loved the album, Tapestry,” said Patti Tarrer Flora, our yearbook editor, who now lives in Columbia, S.C. “The title song, though not on the radio, resonated with some of us as we considered that time in our lives and the task we had to create a yearbook – an album – of our senior year and the 1971-72 school year for all the students and faculty …
“It was special to me then, and a pleasure, over the years, each time I shared that choice with other Carole King fans I have known as an adult. Looking back, I wish our yearbook contained the full text of these lyrics, which now take on an even deeper meaning almost 50 years down the road of life --
‘My life has been a tapestry of rich and royal hue
An everlasting vision of the ever-changing view
A wondrous woven magic in bits of blue and gold
A tapestry to feel and see, impossible to hold.’”
Those words were especially apropos, because Schlarman’s school colors are blue and gold, said Nancy Wehrle Gondron, now of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. She edited the book’s “classes” section.
Margie Ruschau, now of Hartford, Conn., wrote the introduction to the yearbook. She tied typical student experiences to Tapestry’s evocative opening lines.
“I don’t remember any other song being suggested,” she said. “I got to do the introduction. I could use the song lyrics (we had to get permission from the song publisher) and got first choice of all the photos. It was fun matching photos with lyrics.”
Class valedictorian Kathy Puhr, now living in St. Louis, edited the “faculty” section. Tapestry was one of the first LPs she ever bought, and she played it over and over. She bought the piano sheet music, too.
The “bits of blue and gold” metaphor, she said, “seemed to fit a book offering a reflection on the past year and our last year as high school students. Like a tapestry, the yearbook told a story … ”
Singer-songwriter Carole King, she said, formed a connection to high school students “who could relate to her themes and believed that maybe they were timeless.”
Danville’s Larry Kuchefski said he had forgotten about the yearbook’s theme. But he still has the Tapestry album that he bought in 1972.
“The cover is faded,” he said, “but the vinyl still sings.”
