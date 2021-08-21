Predictions of illegal voting, Election Day corruption and voter fraud are nothing new. Ask Biden in 2020. Or Lincoln in 1860.
The Oct. 31, 1860, edition of The Vermilion County Press – published six days before Lincoln was elected – proves the point. The Republican paper worked hard for the “rail splitter,” who won the four-way race with 39.8 percent of the vote.
“REPUBLICANS ARE YOU READY?” asked one front-page headline.
“Now is the time to see that every voter is at home and that he will be on hand on election day. Are any sick? See that means are prepared to get them to the polls … be sure that the tickets are all right, and that no spurious ones are put in circulation. Beware of all circulars issued anonymously just previous to the election … when the falsehoods they contain cannot easily be refuted. Be on your guard, for although the (Democrat Party) now seems to be dead, or sleeping, it is certain that they are always awake on election day, and they will be sure to poll their full vote.”
If Republicans “do their duty,” the story continued, Lincoln would carry Illinois, his home state.
“Work, Republicans – give one or more days between now and election day to your country, in seeing that everything is ready, and then be ready to work energetically on the 6th day of November.”
A story titled “ILLEGAL VOTING,” attacked supporters of Democrat Stephen A. Douglas. The newspaper alleged: “The (Vermilion County) Central Committee have on their lists the names of more than one hundred men who will attempt to vote illegally on the 6th of November. Republican challengers in each township will have a copy, and we want our friends to see to it that when a perjury is committed, the perjurer has a place within cool walls.”
As for Douglas, the newspaper wrote: “Every intelligent Democrat will admit that there is no chance for the election of Douglas; they will also admit that if the election goes to the House Joe Lane will be elected; therefore, those honest men who made Lincoln their second choice will vote for him in preference to the slave code candidate.”
Douglas, also from Illinois, was accused of potentially accepting dissolution of the Union. To The Vermilion County Press, any thought of dissolving the Union was “wrong – worse than wrong: it is criminal. It is trifling with sacred things … not one of them has told us – not one of them can tell us – what government they would build on the ruins of the Republic.”
Noting the enormous consequences, Press readers were urged to “watch the polls. No doubt there will be attempts made to vote illegally in every precinct. Put a stop to this by challenging every vote that is not well known to the challenging committee … Examine the papers of all unknown naturalized persons who attempt to vote. See that the papers belong to the person who offers them.”
Sound familiar?
