Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.