Four plastic bricks.
A t-shirt, size 3T. Three random socks, mismatched. One small rubber dinosaur, a bowl of cereal with bowl and spoon, your smartphone, the dog’s collar, a box of paper clips, and two miniature cars. Sadly, you know your toilet works because all of the above were flushed by a toddler on a tear and in the new book “Pipe Dreams” by Chelsea Wald, you’ll see what else shouldn’t get flushed, and why.
Chelsea Wald is definitely not the “Queen of Latrines.”
Nope, but several years ago, her mind was opened “in stages,” she says.
“Finally, I came to realize that, until we consider toilets, we can’t understand any story, including our own.”
The truth is that some two million Americans, north to south, large cities and rural areas, live without indoor toilets. Millions more around the world live in places where sanitation is poor or lacking; in fact, “hundreds of millions of people world-wide” don’t use a toilet at all, which leads not only to a big Ick Factor, but also to disease, long-term soil issues, pollution, inequality, and climate problems.
Agents of change look different in different parts of the world.
In India, near what was once Calcutta, says Wald, Community-Led Total Sanitation was created to change the mindsets of those who refuse to use toilets by showing them the effects of their habits. We already know that many diseases are carried by improperly disposed body wastes; in the U.S., sewage wastewater is tested scientifically to check the health of those who flush toilets along a system. In Denmark, pregnant women are encouraged to donate to Mothers for Mothers, which uses body fluids for fertility treatments. Inventors in various places on Earth are looking at recycling both waste and water, mining sewage for the valuables inside it, making drinking water safe, and making toilet paper a more sustainable product.
“In one sense,” Wald says, “toilets are the great equalizer.”
Fixing what’s wrong with the system they’re hooked into “will require not only new technologies but also social change.”
If you’re wrinkling your nose a little now, you can stop. Feelings of disgust are things that author Chelsea Wald covers here but “Pipe Dreams” doesn’t just rest on ick alone.
Indeed, a lot of thought is required of readers who step gingerly into this book. Wald asks us to examine our own attitudes toward sanitation, going beyond the as-long-as-it-works mode of thinking and into understanding what could, in the not-so-distant future, become something very, very bad. She offers advice to those who are willing to tackle this usually-ignored aspect of environmentalism and once your eyes are opened, she encourages activism. Yes, there’s information here that will occasionally make you squirm, but it’ll also make you think twice before blithely using the sewer as a trash bin.
So thank your local sanitation worker. Fish out those plastic bricks and rubber dinosaurs before the big whoosh. Consider a new toilet and read “Pipe Dreams.”
Doing so will leave you flush with knowledge.
