In January 1896, Marshal Joseph Russell, Ed Hottenstein, Wilmer Sheffer, and S.D. Messner bought two large blood hounds in Chattanooga, Tenn., at a cost of $250 for the express purpose of ridding Warren County of its highway robbers. The dogs, weighed eighty pounds and one hundred pounds and were well trained having made three important catches the week before being shipped to Williamsport. In one instance they successfully trailed a culprit one hundred and seventy miles and crossed a river.
It didn’t take long before word spread about the dogs. Two weeks later the dogs were requested when a jewelry store in Ambia was robbed the day before. The dogs followed the trail to Talbot and then four more miles to a residence where no one was home. It was later rumored that a relative of the resident had confessed to the crime. The resident had taken the relative away in a wagon by the time the dogs had arrived.
In February, a store had been robbed in Fairmount, Ill., and the dogs were requested. People had boarded the train from every station between Danville to Fairmount and residents of Fairmount gathered to see the dogs in action. The dogs followed the trail to one of the store clerk’s residence then went about a mile to a miner’s house and then to a mine shaft. Afterwards, it was learned the police were able to follow tracks to the miner’s house, but they called in the dogs to confirm their suspicions.
The dogs were called to Ogden, Ill., for a robbery in March of the City Tax Collector that occurred 20 hours earlier. The dogs followed the trail to a farm house that had been robbed the night before and then ended at the Fithian railroad station.
In July, the bloodhounds traveled to Monon, Ind., and as a result a horse thief was successfully captured. In August, the dogs were taken to Sidell, Ill., after the postmaster had been robbed. The dogs followed the trail to the train station at Indianola where the thieves had boarded the train. The dogs got called to Woodland, Ill., after a merchandise store had been robbed the night before. The dogs went in the opposite direction as to what by-standers said the thieves went. After four miles the trail split. The dogs caught two of the thieves after 12 miles. The dogs were then sent on the other trail and two more thieves were apprehended.
December was a busy month. Three runs were made in one week. They were called to Perrysville, Ind., after a number of houses and a store had been robbed. The dogs followed the perpetrators to a house, but since there were no police or warrants, no arrests could be made. Another call was made to Mellott after a store was robbed. The dogs followed the trail for two and one-half miles to a house where the residents were arrested. The next day the dogs were called to Chalmers, Ind., where a store’s safe had been blown open and robbed. The dogs followed the trail to a hardware store where powder and tools to crack the safe had been taken. The trail then led to the section car house where a handcar had been taken. The dogs were put on a handcar and pushed until near Battle Ground, Ind., where the dogs jumped off and followed the trail to where the stolen handcar was found. The trail led to the Monon yard in Lafayette. By this time snow began falling and the dogs lost the trail.
