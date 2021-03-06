Genealogist Megan Smolenyak’s recent “Genealogy Roundup” includes an article warning that “companies and foreign countries [are] vying for your DNA data” and giving away your personal data for ancestry searches is risky—to say the least. “So risky in fact that the U.S. military recently issued a warning to all service members, instructing them not to use direct-to-consumer genealogy tests like those offered by Ancestry, 23andMe and other companies.”
Visit her HonoringOurAncestors website at https://tinyurl.com/jjvywtzu with links to recent blog posts; Feb 24 includes the advice to not share DNA (http://tinyurl.com/mskjbcpj.)
Distinctive names not new
Smolenyak has also written an article reminding us that some of our ancestors gave unusual names to their children — long before today’s celebrities named their children Moon Unit Zappa and Moxie Crimefighter Jillette. “Distinctive names have been with us through the ages.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2hjhhvck.
Hell ships’ victims to be identified
During World War II hundreds of U.S. servicemen died on prison ships off the coasts of the Philippines and Taiwan in the 1940s.
“Many were killed when the prison ships were attacked by American planes whose pilots didn’t know U.S. POWs were on board.”
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) works to account for the missing and unidentified from past wars and currently has a project to identify the remains of those who died on those “hell ships” and had been buried in Hawaii.
Read the Washington Post’s heartbreaking article at https://tinyurl.com/8kuvfaha.
Newspaper research helpful
Newspapers are wonderful resources for genealogists! (Thanks, too, to the Commercial-News.) Old newspapers, especially, may include many items that can be overlooked by researchers. A website titled Old Newspaper Research has posted “34 different things you can find about people by searching old newspapers” at https://tinyurl.com/wpr49z4z. For example, No. 24 lists missing persons, “since in the 19th century telephones were certainly not abundant, stories of missing persons were often written.”
Another Newspaper Research article worth noting, at https://tinyurl.com/3vrfpjn6, offers five secrets for successful newspaper research, and “don’t search just names” is advised at https://tinyurl.com/vu5fnzvj.
Over 8,000 newspapers have been published in Illinois and although not all of them are searchable online there are many that are available. An extensive list, with links, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2cfdnyb4.
Impeachments of Trump & Burr compared
An online article in newyorkalmanack.com compares Donald Trump’s impeachment to a case in which former Vice President Aaron Burr was tried and acquitted of treason in 1807. Historians can read of this historical event at https://tinyurl.com/ymr7u2wm.
The Genealogy Center – a reminderThe Genealogy Center, in the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana, houses a vast collection of resources for genealogists. Researchers can learn more details in a recent magazine article at https://tinyurl.com/jaeeccwy. To visit the facility’s website, click the words, printed in red, “The Genealogy Center.” Be sure to search The Center’s free databases!
