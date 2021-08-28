A website created by Robbie Jane Thomas, American Memorials Directory, at https://tinyurl.com/mewefwfs, lists the many memorials and monuments in the U.S. “that honor the Fallen—for well-known wars as well as wars and events some of which people may not be aware.” The website also provides links to dates of wars and other important dates, definitions, items of interest (such as recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor) and more.
To conduct a search, click on little magnifying glass at the top right. For example, a search for Illinois enables one to scroll down to an Illinois city such as Catlin; click on the link to that city’s Vermilion County War Memorial and get information on installation date, location, other nearby markers, over 500 persons named on the monument, photos, and more. (The Illinois site can be accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/2dkdtmyn.)
Thomas seeks some help with this ongoing project. Is there anyone, such as a college history student needing a project, who would be willing to help with her site—someone willing to dig for information nationwide to help document other Monuments and Memorials. Or is there a college professor willing to offer such a project as credit to obtain a Master or Doctorate degree? Contact Thomas via email at graywuf53@yahoo.com.
Illinois Regional Archives Depositories now open
Great news for Illinois genealogists! The Illinois Regional Archive Depositories (IRADs) are again open after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers must make an appointment in order to visit, and face masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dz96wyfj to find IRAD contact information and phone to schedule an appointment.
Book Sale at Urbana Library
The Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale is winding down. Saturday, August 28, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., all books are half price (50 cents or less); Sunday, August 29, 1 – 4:30 p.m., all books are free. Visit the Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St., Urbana IL 61801; phone 217-367-4057 (https://tinyurl.com/jbnhtpvz). Masks are required.
Free genealogy resources online
The USGenWeb Project (https://www.usgenweb.org), established in 1996, offers free online resources for genealogical research. For example, visit https://tinyurl.com/ywpvntsn, the INGenWeb Project for Vermillion County, Indiana and access “The Wabash Valley Remembers 1787-1938,” court records, and other resources—all free.
Circus route books posted on Web
A collaborative project by Circus World, Illinois State University, and the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art curate the largest circus collections in the U.S. — including various route books for circuses that include day to day information, pictures of performers and more. Visit Illinois State Library’s Milner Library’s Circus Route Books Collection at https://tinyurl.com/33krbv5n.
Route books “are unique primary source materials for historical research and insight into the daily lives and business activities of circus employees.” Of the approximately 400 known distinct route books in existence, more than 300 are in this collection.
