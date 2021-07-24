Cleona Lewis was born in a sod shanty in Concordia, Kansas, on August 30, 1885. Despite humble beginnings, the infant who began life crawling around on the dirt floor of the shanty would have a brilliant future. She was the first of four children born to Thomas and Louisa Lewis. The harsh living conditions in Kansas prompted the Lewis family to move to Danville, Illinois, in 1888. They left the crop failures, blizzards, and challenges of the Sooner State behind for the promise of employment in the expanding coal fields of Vermilion County.
The bright little girl that had began her life in a Kansas shanty was soon being educated in the schools of Danville where she excelled in her studies. Following her graduation from Danville High, she obtained a teaching certificate and began teaching in a one-room county school.
Superintendent of Schools M. R. Fairchild was impressed with her work and also by the fact she had learned to type and take shorthand. On his recommendation she was hired as a secretary at Danville High School and in a short while she began teaching business courses at the school.
In 1912, she was informed she needed a college degree to teach at the high school level. Cleona enrolled at the University of Chicago the following year where she majored in business principles. She excelled in college studies just as she had done in prior schools. Her outstanding abilities were noticed by one of her instructors, Professor Harold Glenn Moulton.
Cleona graduated from college in 1917, when the First World War was raging in Europe. Professor Moulton was appointed to the American Peace Commission formed as a result of the war. He remembered his brilliant student and hired her as a secretary for the Commission. Shortly after her arrival in Europe, one of the members of the Commission became ill and Cleona filled the vacancy and served as a member of the Commission until the work was completed in 1919. She then returned to the United States.
In 1921, she went back to war torn Europe to work on a reconstruction program led by Herbert Hoover. She worked with the governments of Germany, England, France, Italy, and Switzerland for two years. She made lasting friends in these nations during this period. In 1927, the Brookings Institution sent her to Europe for a year to gather material for a book on the recovery of the Central European nations from their post war depression. When she returned she continued her career at the Brookings Institution.
In 1929, Cleona was a personal guest of newly elected U.S. President Herbert Hoover at his Inaugural Ball in March. The President had not forgotten the very capable young woman he had worked with years earlier in Europe. Cleona’s family recalled it was one of the delights of her life to relate the joys of the evening and her dances with the President.
Cleona Lewis lived a remarkable, accomplished life. She was a member of the Brookings Institution for more than 20 years, authored books, and wrote numerous scholarly articles read around the world. She also taught classes at American University in Washington D.C. It was quite a life’s journey from the sod hut in Kansas to becoming an internationally recognized authority on world economics.
Cleona Lewis died in 1958 at the age of 72 and was laid to rest in Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville. Her nephew George Desmond has warm memories of his aunt. He recalled she sent him to Alaska instead of summer camp one year and she also financed his college career. He also has fond recollections of spending time in Washington D.C. with her.
One of the young people who interned under her at the Brookings Institution wrote, “The world will never know a finer woman than Miss Lewis, and few who are her equal.” She was an example for a future where women would have full equality. Cleona Lewis, world economist and so much more.
