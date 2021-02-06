Sorry, Abe.
Due to the coronavirus, the Vermilion County Museum will not be holding the annual Lincoln Birthday Open House this weekend. That means students did not design and make hundreds of thoughtful birthday cards to be exhibited at the Museum to honor you. Over the decades, young scholars have contributed thousands and thousands of cards.
You see Abe, this flu has had us as a nation about shut down and stood on its head, but it looks like folks are about to get a handle on the situation. Despite this virus, the old Union keeps plugging along. People just have to look ahead, like the song from the musical Annie tells us, “the sun’ll come out tomorrow.”
I will miss reading your birthday cards this year, because those students come up with some amazing greetings for you. One that caught my eye in the past was designed by a young lady in the fourth grade. She looked into some of the speeches you delivered and she quoted one of the remarks you made to a large audience. You told the people gathered you hoped they had turned out to learn about the principles you held dear, and not just to hear you speak. The card had large letters on the front stating, “Lincoln had the right principles.” That student did her home work.
Danville has grown into quite a city since you made your last visit here the day before your fifty-second birthday in 1861, Abe. The citizens got their first view of you with a beard on that rainy Monday. They were accustomed to seeing you in court clean shaven when you visited Old Vermilion. You were on your way to Washington City and the newspaper reported you drew quite a crowd at the Great Western depot on East Main Street. It was a damp, cool day, but the people still came. They filled the street and crowded around your inaugural train.
You also drew a large audience when you spoke in the grove here in 1858. I thought the Hoosier newspaper reporter who covered that speech was a little hard on you when he described your physical appearance. I’ve seen numerous statues of you, reputed to be life like, and you do not look like a sand hill crane in any of them.
Reporting your head looked like a “starved canvassed ham” was also a little harsh. But on the plus side, the reporter recorded you had good teeth and gave a convincing speech. The Hoosier also noted “Lincoln talked away about fifty percent of his ugliness before the close of his speech.” So there you go, it’s not all bad.
Abe, I’m sure you remember your old Danville friend and client Doctor William Fithian. If you will recall, among his concerns were two things: deficient spending by government, and the growth of strong political parties. He wrote those two things were a danger to the republic. Well, some folks are still concerned with those ideas today.
I have read you had quite a time with Congress during your tenure. But you worked things out and led the nation through the crisis and preserved the Union. Thanks to you we have one united nation now. Say Abe, we have a much larger Congress now because the nation has grown. Representatives have been added at quite a clip and partisanship is lively.
People are a little cautious about placing their trust in politicians. About 15 percent of the citizens approve of the work Congress is doing. That is not the best approval rating, but it is better than the low of 9 percent that occurred a few years ago. So things are better, even if in a small way. And as you have rightfully pointed out, Abe, most people are inherently good, and that includes those birds in Washington. It just seems that when they get together, they sometimes get the ship of state going side-ways. The good news is, the citizens are here to put that resilient old vessel right back on course.
One thing seems to be guaranteed in the political arena. When there is a change in administrations, the incoming party usually points out it has just inherited a nation ready to collapse and will have to struggle mightily to save it. So far the leaders have managed to avoid that cliff they warn they are on the edge of going over every few years.
Say Abe, you sparkled when President Biden gave his inaugural speech this year. Just as other presidents have done, he leaned heavily on your words and wisdom. They were the hallmark of his address. Your words were also among Father O’Donovan’s remarks when he gave the invocation. So you see, you are still with us.
Well, hopefully this year will be better and this virus will be relegated to history. If it is, all those cards will come into the Museum again.
Happy 212th birthday, Abe, and thanks for all the words and wisdom you left behind.
