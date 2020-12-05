For 34 years Lions International has hosted a Peace Poster Contest for 11-13-year-olds around the world. All local Lions Clubs are encouraged to participate and to engage young people to share their visions of peace in the form of a poster.
The 2020-2021 theme for the contest was: “Peace Through Service.” Danville Lions Club eagerly embraced the opportunity to reach out to 11- to 13-year-old youths in Danville schools and youth organizations, inviting their youth to participate in the contest.
Understandably, this year of course, due to the COVID pandemic, was a particular challenge with schools struggling to establish in-person, remote and/or hybrid school experiences – which, of course could change at any juncture as well.
The contest was structured with a due date in early November, in order for the Danville Lions to receive and judge entries before sending a local winner’s entry on to regional competition, the state, and International if the entry advanced that far. Some years there have been 600,000 entries globally as Lions International is the largest service organization in the world.
Understandably this year, it was impossible for some schools and youth organizations to participate with the COVID restrictions. Needless to say, the Danville Lions Club was thrilled to receive 19 poster entries from Schlarman Academy, whose students were able to produce peace posters for them. They are on display in the windows of E&B Gifts at 1236 N. Walnut Street, District Governor 1-M Bill Wallpe’s business – conveniently located one block from Schlarman Academy.
From those entries one winner was selected by Lions members – Gabriella Zambello! For her prize-winning poster Gabriella will be awarded and presented a $100 savings bond at a special recognition event after COVID restrictions allow social gatherings. Congratulations to Gabriella!
As the Lions International contest provides, after being chosen as the club’s local winner, Gabriella’s poster was forwarded on to regional competition for further judging.
Danville Lions appreciate the efforts of Schlarman Principal Mark Janesky and teacher Michelle Winn, and the students who participated. Especially now with COVID restrictions mandating strict limitations on all aspects of normal life as we know it, it is hoped that this opportunity to ponder the meaning of peace and what it means to young people, gave them some reason to hope and feel peace.
