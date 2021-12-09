They were yesterday’s traveling sales people and were titled Commercial Travelers or Drummers among other things. They were almost always men and the successful ones traveled in style. They were well-dressed, could afford first class lodging, and ordered the high dollar meal from a menu if they so desired.
The successful individuals were knowledgeable about the product they sold, and possessed excellent communication and mechanical skills. As the leg of a company dealing with potential buyers, it was imperative for these Knight of the Road to make a good first impression. For this reason, it was the charismatic individual who enjoyed the most success.
These missionaries of the sales book took passage on America’s spider web of railroads in the last decade of the 19th century. It was a time when travel by rail was a singular pleasure. They arrived in numbers at Danville Junction with their traveling cases and trunks of display items. If they were making local calls, they would have sent a card to their potential customer announcing the time of their arrival. If they were just changing trains, there were amenities for those making a brief stop.
Danville Junction was more than a large train depot, it was a neighborhood. It was a busy place as the old century was breathing its last and people were looking forward to the birth of 1900. There were restaurants, barbershops and other businesses nearby to serve the throngs of travelers who came to the Junction. The Annex hotel was attached to the depot and its twenty-five rooms were reportedly the finest in the area. A number of hotels also surrounded the Junction providing lodging where a Commercial Traveler could spend a night, or a few days. For those Knights of the Grip who needed a quick meal between trains, the long lunch counter in the depot was an excellent source of food.
Hiram Beckwith owned the Junction depot and Annex hotel. Born in Danville in 1832 when it was a tiny settlement, it was undoubtedly rewarding for Beckwith to see Danville blossom into a city and rail center by the turn of the century. Beckwith was a lawyer, entrepreneur, and prominent historian. Danville was named for his father Dan.
A number of railroads met at Danville Junction giving it the title. They were the Peoria and Eastern, Wabash, and Chicago & Eastern Illinois. The latter two were better known as the Big Four and the C&EI. Dozens of passenger trains passed through the Junction every twenty-four hours.
For Commercial Travelers it was a fine time to be a sales person. There were few places they could not reach by riding the rails. Connections could be made to reach nearly every village and town in Vermilion County. That old expression, “You can’t get there from here,” was seldom heard. The old days of traveling in a stage coach and renting a horse and rig to visit a crossroads country store had slipped away.
When Commercial Travelers got together at places like the Junction, they compared notes on hotels, restaurants, and other subjects of common interest. The veterans of the road developed relationships with their sales book brethren. The old timers could explain to the fresh faces how they had struggled to reach their customers in the days before the rails laced America together. Perhaps they pointed out the newcomers’ greatest struggle might be learning the art of changing clothes in the confines of a Pullman sleeper.
It is all gone now, but there was a time when Danville was a rail center where the sound of trains could be heard day and night. A place where those polished Knights of the Road gathered to exchange stories in the evenings. They may not have gathered about a round table, but there was a fine restaurant at the Annex.
In the endless march of history, it was not long ago.
Donald Richter’s column appears every other week in the Commercial-News. He is a member of the Vermilion County Museum Board.
