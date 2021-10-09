True confession time: I procrastinate. I don’t mean to — but I tend to put off what I don’t want to do. I populate my to-do list with little tasks that are easily completed to give myself a feeling of accomplishment, but some projects stay on my list until it is do-or-die time.
Things I don’t want to do fall into two categories: chores I don’t like (dirty dishes, mopping the floor) and projects that I’m unsure about or overwhelmed by – to the point that I doubt my ability to accomplish them.
During the summer Olympics, Toyota rolled out the tagline, “Start Your Impossible.” Both Les Brown and Zig Ziglar are reported to have said, “You don’t have to be great to get started, but you have to get started to be great.” I’ve pinned those to my desktop as a reminder to get started even if I’m uncomfortable or uncertain about the outcome.
For many people, the prospect of going to college makes them feel overwhelmed and uncertain, especially if they aren’t straight out of high school. Now, to the typical doubts of how they will juggle school with work, finances, and family, we add COVID-related stressors.
People’s finances are more uncertain than ever. Job demands run the gamut from more time-consuming because of low staffing levels to more uncertain due to a struggling economy and supply chain issues. Families need to be prepared to pivot on a moment’s notice if a member has or is exposed to the virus. You may need to work around quarantine, isolation, or – worst case – hospitalization with little or no warning. Making a commitment to education often ends up at the bottom of the to-do list. It’s easy to procrastinate and put it off.
One of the things I love most about my job is that we get it, and we’re small enough to care about individuals. We have systems in place to support the uncertain, uncomfortable, and even unprepared students. Our middle name is flexible!
DACC has one more round of late-starting fall classes that begin Monday, October 18. This could be the perfect opportunity to try out an 8-week class and get a feel for the college experience. You can register for these any time up until Friday, October 15.
Another “try out” opportunity is Winter Term. This 3-week session is entirely online from December 20 to January 7. Most students just take one class. Registration for both Winter Term and the regular spring semester begins November 1.
Between fall late start and Winter Term, folks can get a good feel for the way classes will fit into their everyday lives. By the time spring semester begins in January, they’ll be experienced students who know how to keep all of the plates spinning — and we’ll be there to help out if any of them start to wobble. Remember, you don’t have to be great to get started, but you have to get started to be great!
