We’re a community college, so lifelong learning is literally in our Mission Statement, but sometimes even we need to be reminded that students come in all shapes, sizes, and ages. Last month I got a personal reminder of this fact.
We’ve all heard that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but I’m going to call balderdash on that. It might take more effort than you’re willing to give, but that doesn’t make the task impossible. It just makes you complacent, or complicit, depending on the situation.
After my column came out last month, a very nice lady who self-identified as being “older and retired” called me about the availability of electronics classes. She explained that she holds a Bachelor’s degree and enjoyed a good career, but she’s curious and she has some extra time. She said she’d been intrigued while reading about electric cars in Car and Driver magazine, and she wanted to know more about electricity in general, and how the cars worked specifically.
Now, I’m going to take a minute to confess that I was surprised that an older woman read Car and Driver magazine. I also was impressed that someone I’m assuming falls into the Boomer generation was curious about electric cars, in what sounded like a positive way. I admit that I was hoist on my own petard. The old dog in this story is me.
Anyway, she and I had a nice conversation about the current DACC tuition rate for anyone over 60 years old – in district tuition is waived, but fees are still charged – and what class or classes would best meet her needs. We found a five-credit Introduction to Electricity/Electronics class that should satisfy her curiosity. Since DACC is returning to “situation normal” this fall, the class will meet in person on campus, so there’s ample opportunity for classroom discussion. Also, I know Professor Ben Jun is a nice guy who would likely enjoy talking to her about electric cars outside of the regular class curriculum.
We discussed how she could enroll for fall as a part-time student – just call or visit the Admissions office – and how she could get more information about the class – check out the online catalog and/or complete a Request for Information form on the website: www.dacc.edu. She could even email the Division Dean or the Professor, himself. Should she decide to go to school full time, the Academic Advising office is taking appointments daily and walk-ins on any Wednesday.
The moral of this story is that you can, indeed, teach an old dog new tricks. I learned that being a “Boomer” doesn’t automatically mean that you scoff at environmental and conservation issues, that other women besides me enjoy articles in Car and Driver magazine, and that I still have a good deal of work to do on my New Year’s resolution to be less “judgey.” I hope my new friend enrolls and enjoys her Introduction to Electronics. I’ll just be over here writing, “I will not judge others” 100 times. If you want to learn something new, fall classes begin August 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.