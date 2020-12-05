This election season has been a roller coaster, hasn’t it? I’m elated to see the end of it.
As the social media manager for the college, I spend an inordinate amount of time monitoring the many platforms that speak to our diverse student population. More than a few times – especially lately – I’ve had to shut it down and walk away to avoid the hate and misinformation that my fellow citizens have been spewing from both sides of the political fence.
As an antidote to the vitriol splashing all over social media, I’m going to return to a tried and true old friend: gratitude. It might be hard to find in 2020, but it’s worth the search.
It goes without saying, I hope, that I’m thankful for my family. This year has provided unprecedented challenges to our ability to gather together, but has increased our creativity in finding ways to keep in touch and our determination to do so. I’m also thankful for the creativity of my campus family.
I’m thankful for the opportunity to work in an environment where the safety of students and staff is a priority. I miss seeing friendly smiles as I pass people in the halls, but it seems like we’re all learning to smile with our whole face, not just our mouth.
COVID-19 made us take a look at our processes and make them more distance-friendly, while ensuring that we don’t lose the “personal touch” that is the hallmark of a good community college. I’m thankful for a Board of Trustees and administrative team that ranks student success and completion above monetary gain.
Within our College family, an increase in online students led us to inventive new ways of keeping them engaged and in touch with faculty and classmates. We’ve organized a Technology Equipment Loan Program so those students who lack resources or reliable Internet connectivity wouldn’t be left out. We’ve made good use of our revamped video production department to create fun – and hopefully funny – videos to encourage students and introduce them to new safety protocols. We’ve been able to highlight our lesser known programs and beef up our YouTube channel.
While we recognize that online learning isn’t always the most popular choice, it is the safest way to deliver classes that don’t have labs or hands-on components. To make the online choice more appealing, we are giving a 50 percent tuition discount for all fully-online class sections for spring. Additionally, we don’t want our students to lose their momentum towards completion, so we’re giving a $500 waiver to any student who registers for 15 credits or more for spring.
I’m grateful that Danville Area Community College is here to help the community overcome obstacles and fulfill dreams. I’m thankful to play a small part in making that happen.
