This may surprise you, but in my 21 years at Danville Area Community College my interaction with students has been minimal. We’ve employed student workers in the office, and I taught a college orientation class once, but the College Relations office is removed from the main student areas and, in general, we don’t have many opportunities to engage with students.
That situation changed drastically when we developed and introduced the DACC All Star Jaguar program this semester!
Late last winter I attended a virtual conference where a team from Maryland presented on their Fresh Faces student ambassador program and I was hooked! I brought the idea to the President’s Cabinet and got approval to pilot a program with 15 students. We assembled a Care Team of six besides myself, including my marketing assistant Chris Cornell, Recruiter Alexis Simmons, Academic Advisor Dawn Nasser, Video Producer Keith Miller, Web Developer Jung Ae Merrick, and Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator J.R. Scruggs, Jr., and started our search as soon as students returned for the fall semester. We branded the DACC All Star Jaguars as ambassadors, social media influencers, and model students.
After an application process that resulted in 25 potential All Stars, the Care Team held a Casting Call to narrow the field. In the end, we requested approval for 17 students because we just couldn’t cut any more – they were that good!
In return for acting as Student Ambassadors in person, online, and in promotional materials for the remainder of fall and all of the spring semester, the All Stars each receive a tuition discount and some DACC swag. What DACC receives from the students is priceless. This group represents diversity in race, age, life situation, and college program. They are enthusiastic go-getters who appreciate the college experience. I’d like to introduce them to you.
• Carla Bastida is a basketball player and international student from Spain, studying Graphic Design;
• Laura Duncan, a graduate of Schlarman Academy, is the current DACC Student Trustee pursuing a nursing degree;
• Jalon Glover is also a graduate of Schlarman Academy and a part-time student still looking for his major;
• Alexia Ham is a softball player from Beech Grove, Indiana, who is studying psychology;
• Carey Heatherly, also a psychology major, is an E-sports athlete, a DJ, and a rapper with the DACC Pep Band;
• Tamara Jimson is a part-time returning adult student in the Early Childhood Development program who isn’t allowing her disability to limit her options;
• Autumn Lange is a first-year Presidential Scholar from Salt Fork High School majoring in Business Administration;
• Hunter Lange — no relation — is a second-year Presidential Scholar from Westville High School majoring in Nursing;
• Makayla Learned is a Freshman from Armstrong Township High School who plans to go to Vet school and is currently the FFA Section 18 President;
• Sydney Long is a Hoopeston Area High School graduate majoring in Surgical Tech and performing with the DACC Chamber Singers;
• Savanah Mattingly is a softball player from Evansville, Indiana, majoring in Health Science;
• Jenesis Maynard is a Danville High School graduate majoring in Criminal Justice and active in Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society;
• Raven Morrison is a softball player from Mattoon majoring in Education;
• Brianna Phebus is taking all her pre-requisites for Radiology online so she can be a stay-at-home mom to two young children;
• Sydney Scholz, also a young mother, is in the DACC Nursing program;
• Danielle Shuey is a softball player from Bloomington majoring in Finance; and
• Mikayla Williams is a Danville High School graduate who is majoring in Psychology and pursuing a Bachelor’s degree through the Franklin University/DACC 3 + 1 partnership.
If you’ve followed my column for any time at all, you know I generally list the things I’m grateful for in November. These 17 students comprise a big part of that list this year.
