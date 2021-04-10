This past weekend I enjoyed Easter with my family. We were only six people, but it was a true celebration. Most years, that wouldn’t be worth mentioning, but this year it was a big deal. We were able to bring four households together, sit down at the same table, and fellowship without masks for the first time since March 2020. Thank God and modern science for an effective vaccine! I’m eternally grateful that all my family members were willing and able to be fully vaccinated.
There is light at the end of the tunnel. As more of our friends and neighbors become fully vaccinated, we’re seeing businesses and recreation opportunities reopening. People are actually planning vacations again. Those of us who can be vaccinated need to act responsibly in defense of our neighbors who can’t and children who can’t yet. Normal is so close we can almost taste it!
At Danville Area Community College we started to see conditions improving when we brought face-to-face lectures back on March 1. It has been so nice having students in all the buildings again!
On April 5 we started registering for the Summer and Fall semesters, and we’re planning for them to look like pre-pandemic classes.
Summer will be mostly online, but that’s normal. In recent years more students have elected online summer sessions to allow flexibility for jobs, vacations and fun.
Most fall classes, however, will be on campus in regular classrooms with typical class sizes. Face coverings will still be required, but these are great strides in the quest for usual and customary.
Our biggest triumph to date, though, was being able to announce to the graduating class of 2021 that they will have an in-person Commencement ceremony. DACC Commencement will be held Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m., in the now-air conditioned Mary Miller Gymnasium. Anyone who wishes to participate should complete the application to graduate before April 30.
Each graduate may invite two guests. We will livestream and record the event for any local supporters and out-of-town well-wishers who can’t attend. As an added bonus, the College is paying for the graduates’ caps and gowns.
Additionally, our Adult Education department will be hosting an in-person Middle College/GED graduation ceremony at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 20, in the Mary Miller Gym. This ceremony will include completers from January 2020 to the present. Conditions will be the same as Commencement, with each graduate allowed two guests and live streaming of the ceremony for those who can’t attend.
Successfully completing any stage of your educational journey is a momentous occasion and we are thrilled to be able to offer an appropriate celebration to our graduates this year!
Of course, all of our plans are dependent on current COVID-related conditions remaining the same or improving. Our students, our graduates, our neighbors are depending on everyone in the community who can to do the right thing. We can’t let down our guards – or our community.
