Good Saturday, everyone! I believe that The Center for Youth and Family Solutions (CYFS) is a hidden gem in our community. United Way’s funds to CYFS are used to provide counseling services to low income residents of Vermilion County. United Way funding supplements the cost of services of clients who are uninsured or under-insured, regardless of their ability to pay. They are one of only a few agencies that accept Medicaid to provide service.
The Center for Youth and Family Solutions began operations on March 1, 2012, when it assumed responsibility for the programs that had previously been part of Catholic Charities. The Counseling Program has been serving Vermilion County for over three decades. During the past decade, the Counseling Program has incorporated specific evidence-based approaches to therapy. Throughout the agency’s evolution, the Counseling Program has always maintained a commitment to serving the most vulnerable members of the community, particularly children and the poor.
CYFS’s mission is to “engage and serve children and families in need with dignity, compassion, and respect by building upon individual and community strengths to resolve life challenges together.” The Counseling Program’s strength-based, collaborative, family-centered approach to serving individuals and families in need exemplifies the agency mission. They offer critical therapeutic services to assist those whose lives have been touched by mental illness, trauma, grief and loss, abuse and neglect and other significant family life challenges. These services empower the client to achieve their potential, maximize self-determination and make changes while continuing to engage in daily life activities.
The focus of the Family Counseling Program at CYFS is to improve the health of adults and youth within the Danville community. Relationship stability has a critical influence on worker performance and on the development of the future workforce because it has such a strong impact on the physical, cognitive, and social/emotional development of children. Keeping adolescents in the community as opposed to residential corrections helps them complete their education and be better prepared to join the workforce. With this in mind, the following goals were established with our Untied Way to help measure for this success:
1.) 80% of youth will remain with their family rather than being placed in foster care or the Department of Corrections,
2.) 80% of families will report an improvement in the quality of their relationships.
You can check out the video made uniquely by The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, to get an even better idea of how their services help, by searching United Way of Danville Area on YouTube or following this link, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4DWnfOi560ZuVjMYJpnDig/videos.
Remember we have made it easy this year to give by adding the text to give. Simply text WIN2020 to 313131. When you give we all LIVE UNITED.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. LIVE UNITED
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.