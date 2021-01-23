You are pretty handy.
That thing you made – you did it yourself, with a minimum of help and it looks fabulous. It’s almost a professional piece and you have reason to be proud. Look what you made, just look at it, then read “Craft: An American History” by Glenn Adamson and see if your ancestors would approve.
Tens of thousands of years ago, humans began crafting which, by definition, means the act of a skilled individual creating something by hand. For them, though, crafting was less fun, more a means of survival.
It was the same when Europeans came to America: though the Pilgrims were said to be quite taken with baskets made by Native weavers, craftsmen from back home were in demand to make clothing, plow blades, horseshoes, and such that life then required. Today, we tend to romanticize those craftsmen but the truth is that the work was largely repetitive and there was rarely any room for creativity.
Even so, the ability to utilize a valuable skill was, well, handy. It ensured work immediately and for the next generation, since tools and know-how were often passed down, parent-to-child. For slaves, having a craft might offer an edge on being kept, rather than sold away; freedmen, though sometimes fired because of white protestations of job loss, used their work to purchase freedom for family members. In those cases, knowledge and skills of a craft gave Black craftsmen and women opportunities that they mightn’t have had without one.
When items began to be mass-produced, the value of craftwork shifted: suddenly, clothing could be made
