The National Archives is the permanent home of the original U.S. Constitution. Yesterday the National Archives celebrated Constitution Day. It was on September 17, 1787, 234 years ago, that the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met and signed the U. S. Constitution.. A National Archives website, “Bring The Constitution to Life,” at https://tinyurl.com/52yrz23d, provides links to primary sources and learning experiences related to this historic document’s creation in 1787.
Continuing remembrances of 9/11
Nora McGreevy has quoted a recent Pew Research Center report (https://tinyurl.com/3dpt98wx) that “just 42% of 25-year-old Americans clearly remember where they were when they learned of the (9-/11) attacks” and individuals hoping to learn more about this multifaceted history may find it difficult to know where to start. Her article in Smithsonian Magazine includes a list of 12 free resources “that deepen readers’ understanding of the September 11 attacks and their complicated and painful legacy.” Read her article at https://tinyurl.com/pnbmmaxc and learn of archives, databases, and web platforms that can be studied for a better understanding of its impact.
Unique 9/11 Memorials
To help us remember the terrible events of 9/11 and those who lost their lives that day, 9/11 memorials have been erected across the country, from California to New Jersey. In Illinois a First Responder Memorial can be viewed in Oak Lawn. Learn of these and other special monuments at https://tinyurl.com/v5jx953w. All Americans need to have an appreciation of these memorials and what they represent—and to help us remember.
FamilySearch has much to offer
FamilySearch (www.FamilySearch.org) is one of the first websites that genealogists turn to for genealogical resources. With billions of records in its database collections, it is known worldwide for its free help. Genealogist Amy Johnson Crow has written an important article to remind researchers to dig deeper. “5 Overlooked Things on FamilySearch, at https://tinyurl.com/cj5zuuyw, names five easily unnoticed sections of this database and how to access and use them.
Recommended websites for genealogical research
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted a list of 18 important free websites for genealogical research at https://tinyurl.com/1qtps1lj. Of course, FamilySearch tops the list but beginning as well as advance family historians should take note of (and use) them all.
American ancestors traveled a lot
One of the challenges facing genealogists is knowing where our ancestors were at a specific time in order to find the paper trail that has records of births, deaths, and marriages. A website that can aid such a search is Historical American Trails, Road, and Migration Routes, found at https://tinyurl.com/2cb266mz. This website identifies hundreds of such routes, each with a brief description which may also include links to a topographic map and/or images of the route. A click on “Home” (upper left) takes one to Our Ancestors: 300 Years of History in America and links to subsites of specific names being researched and more.
