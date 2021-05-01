Don Richter’s April 17 column about the Brown Bros. Hardware Store in Bismarck – based on a 1938 newspaper ad that marked the 40 anniversary – fostered two miracles.
First, I remembered interviewing 80-year-old Elston “Brownie” Brown in November 1984, a few days after he closed the store, and second, that I actually found a copy of my newspaper story.
“Time has finally run out for the oldest business in town,” I wrote. “The brick storefront, built in 1907, is empty and dark, its shopworn shelves bare. A ‘FOR SALE’ sign is in the window.”
“I hate to give it up,” said Brown, the son of one of the founders. “But I didn’t want to go through another winter – arthritis, you know.”
“It was the only thing I knew,” he said. “I was there from the time I was knee-high to a duck – full-time since I graduated from high school in ’23.”
I interviewed Mr. Brown in his Bismarck home. Not sensing just how painful the recent closing was, I jokingly asked, “Where are the old-timers going to go to loaf now?”
That question hit him hard. His voice broke when he looked down and said, “I just don’t know … One guy would come in every day to open his mail. He doesn’t know what to do now.”
I apologized, and I felt like a big jerk, but he was kind enough to keep talking.
Brown Bros. Hardware, which opened in 1898, kept the locals supplied with bolts, nuts, paint, nails, locks, hinges … even, in its day, lumber, Model T Fords, easy chairs, goat carts, horse-drawn farm implements, refrigerators, tractors and TV sets.
When I interviewed Mr. Brown, he had just had an auction that emptied the building of the inventory, the fixtures, even the fancy brass cash register.
Open for years from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., the store – which once had the Brown’s lumber yard next door — served as a polling place from 1907 until Nov. 6, 1984.
“Brownie” Brown showed me several battered cabinet photographs that showed the main sales room filled with bins, boxes, washboards, kerosene stoves, buckets, brooms, tools, car tires, bicycles, crockery, push mowers, fencing, barbed wire, hand saws … you name it.
“We had just about anything a farmer needed,” he said. “Even windmills.”
The ladies went to Brown Bros. for rugs, dishes, jewelry and kitchen utensils.
Another photo showed the furniture section, with a sofa, tables, kitchen furniture, and a big Morris chair. Another captured an Election Day, with poll workers seated next to tubs of Black Beauty axle grease and leather horse collars.
Harness and shoes were repaired at Brown’s; hunters went there for shotguns, traps and ammo. The store sold once Ford and Maxwell cars, and added International tractors in 1925.
The 1984 auction marked the end of an era for Bismarck and its people.
“I hated to close the store,” Mr. Brown said. “That’s for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.