Lisa Lisson, creator of “Are You My Cousin” website, has posted a helpful article, “11 Unique Genealogical Resources You May Have Missed in the Archives,” at https://tinyurl.com/35thr482. Although the examples she cited are from the State Archive of North Carolina, her list can serve as an inspiration for searching the state archives where your ancestors lived.
The homepage for the Illinois State Archives is https://tinyurl.com/vu6ck8c7 where Illinois researchers can find links to a variety of helpful resources. Researchers with Indiana ancestors will find the website having links to collections at the Indiana State Archives at https://tinyurl.com/v85n4zbm.
Genealogy cruise to Alaska scheduled for 2022Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas will be leaving Seattle, Washington on 20 June 2022 on a seven-day genealogy cruise to Alaska. The itinerary will include stops at Sitka, Skagway, and Juneau, Alaska, and Victoria, British Columbia and cruising Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier. There will be three genealogy sessions with comprehensive handouts and opportunities to question genealogist Lisa Lisson. What a wonderful way to combine genealogy with a vacation of a lifetime. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/k2waxvr5.
Urbana library has free books
Friends of the Urbana Free Library volunteer to stock the Little Free Library (across the street from the Urbana Free Library, at 203 W. Green St., Urbana) with books donated by members of the community. If you see a book you like, take it home.
Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/7t92kjhm. “As of June 2016, there were 40,000 Little Free Libraries located worldwide.”
More white slave children identified
Richard Hayes Phillips, Ph.D., learned that his white ancestor, James Hambleton, “was captured as a child and sold into slavery in 1699 in Westmoreland County, Virginia.” Phillips’ subsequent research of other white children who were sold as slaves led him to find, index, and publish information on 5,290 such children in 26 counties of Maryland and Virginia. Informally known as the “White Slave Children Trilogy,” his data was published as (1) Without Indentures: Index to White Slave Children in Colonial Court Records; (2) White Slave Children of Colonial Maryland and Virginia: Birth and Shipping Records; and (3) White Slave Children of Charles County, Maryland: The Search for Survivors.
More recently the author has discovered additional records and has published his latest list—thus completing the data set for the trilogy. White Slave Children in Colonial America: Supplement to the Trilogy is a softcover, surname indexed, 88-page book, ISBN 978-0-8063-2114-1, that can be ordered as item #4604 from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 260, Baltimore, MD 21211 @ $18.50 plus shipping (one item $5.50; each additional item, $2.50; orders of $50 or more shipped free.) Items can also be ordered online from the publisher (https://genealogical.com); see all of Phillips’ works at https://tinyurl.com/57877vhc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.