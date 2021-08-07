My “den,” or “library” or “disaster area,” is uniquely my own. It’s filled with favorite things – books, a wooden beer keg, an old bear trap, an 1820s shopkeeper’s desk, faded newsboy bags, a Schlarman High School pennant … even a letter from Henry Clay.
Atop one bookcase is a mini-collection that’s especially poignant to me. It’s all about coal mining. There’s a battered lunch bucket, a kerosene lamp attached to a canvas cap, coal picks, a mule shoe, and a carbide lamp.
Meanwhile, in the garage sits a recent flea market find – a breast auger, with four bits, some of them six feet long. One miner pushed against the steel breast plate while his partner struggled to turn the hand crank. Eventually, a hole was bored into the coal seam, explosives were inserted, the earth quaked and “black gold” was harvested.
I spent much of my childhood in Westville, and its long history of coal mining was all around. Park benches were lined with ex-miners – old, grizzled fellows who left Italy, Belgium, France and Lithuania to work underground in Illinois. Typically, they chewed tobacco and wore straw hats, baggy white shirts and Romeo slippers. Taverns and classmates had ethnic-sounding names. Westville boys played atop mountains of “red dog,” mining waste, complete with fossilized ferns.
Strip mining, out in the open air, is one thing, and shaft mining is another. Even as a kid, I was in awe of anyone who could get up every morning, drink his coffee, snap on his overalls, and descend into a deep black hole. There, he breathed coal dust and swung a pick. Shaft miners were men – real, rough, tough, brave men — who spent their working lives facing the real possibility of death by suffocation, crushing and explosion. There probably were more unsung heroes in Kelly No. 2 than in most Army regiments.
At one time, Vermilion County was the top coal producer in Illinois, and coal powered locomotives, power plants, factories, foundries, kitchen ranges, heating stoves and the furnaces that heated churches, schools, shops and houses. Miners were everywhere. There were mines in Vermilion Heights, in Grape Creek, near Oakwood. A century ago, Vermilion County led the entire nation in strip mining. If you’ve ever been to Kickapoo State Park or the Pollywogs, you can see the result. Drain the lovely, fish-friendly lakes and ponds, and you’ll find abandoned strip mine holes.
The human cost was tremendous. I remember reading old annual reports that were submitted to the state, listing miners killed in roof collapses, mangled by equipment, suffocated. Though unreported, untold thousands later suffered, and eventually died, from “black lung,” caused by breathing coal dust for years without masks.
Sometimes, in my den, I look up at the old coal picks, their cracked handles wired together, and think of the blackened hands and sweaty faces of the men who used them. Men, with a capital M. Heroes, too.
