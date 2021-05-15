Homes now dot the property where the Harmatton Mine once operated west of Danville near Hillery. Harmatton was formed in 1946 and the mine opened in 1949. It was owned by Ayrshire Collieries. Many people referred to the mammoth strip mine with its gigantic drag lines as Frontenac. That was the name of the company that sold the coal from the mine
Millions of tons of coal were removed from Vermilion County’s rich Number Seven vein before Harmatton closed in 1970. The big draglines were quite an attraction as they clawed away the vein’s overburden of earth with their house sized buckets. The company noted the coal it sold was “Laboratory tested and washed.” The product sold for stoker furnaces was “oil treated.”
The huge processing plant was as tall as a nine story building. Of a night, everything was lit up and looked grand at the facility. The processing plant was like a monarch’s castle, for coal was still a king among fuels in the middle of the twentieth century. Scientist’s were doing extensive research and experimentation to develop it into a clean burning fuel. They made progress, but evidently not enough. Today, king coal has been deposed.
Fossil fuels are out of favor and wind and sun seem slated to provide the power of the future. This certainly would have been bad news for Jed Clampett. It was in 1962 when Jeb shot at a rabbit in an oil rich swamp and the Beverly Hillbillies TV show was born. Today, the EPA would land on Jeb’s doorstep and he would have to clean up that Missouri swamp.
Climate change and its affect on the value of mineral rights came up in a conversation recently. Owning those rights added to the value of property in the past, but perhaps not so much today if coal is the mineral. There are always some long faces when owners discover their property values may be diminished. But there may be a bright spot in the future..
A learned person with about as many degrees as a thermometer recently declared there would be another ice age in the future. When that happens, or if that happens, combating global cooling may become a big movement. Advocates then might search for those old enemies of the past, fossil fuels. If that happens on a future day, millions of jobs will be created by the resurrection of that old adversary.
Even though coal mining has ended in Vermilion County at the present time, its legacy lives on in the many ponds and small lakes the strip mines left behind. They are a rich recreational gift from the past. The giant windmills that creep up the California Ridge and spin out electricity may provide a peek at the future.
In any event, I’m glad Jed Clampett was born before war was declared on fossil fuel. He might have been a casualty.
