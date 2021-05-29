When the city council members looked around Danville in 1883, the signs of growth were every where. In the prior decade the population had increased by more than 60 percent to nearly 8,000 people. What had once been a few crude cabins among the hazel bushes above the Vermilion River had grown into what folks were referring to as a city.
The boom was continuing in the 1880s under the continued guidance of progressive mayor Livingston Dickason. The young mayor was a veteran of an Ohio regiment in the Civil War and was a successful businessman. He had extensive interests in coal and timber.
The council members were aware of a problem in booming Danville and it was a carry over from an earlier time. Some people were allowing their animals to roam the city just as they did in pioneer days. The time had arrived to put an end to the possibility of someone’s favorite milk cow wandering into church services through an open door. It was also time for owners of hogs to tighten up their fences. A city was no place for the animals to roam about looking for a wet spot in a dirt street to develop into a mud rooting spa.
Then there were the geese, why should they be allowed to stroll about Danville like they were tax payers? In the summer a flock of geese could destroy a garden if it contained something they considered a delicacy. An obstinate gander might also challenge a person for right of passage on one of the new brick or stone sidewalks being constructed. Those were the materials the city required in 1883. No longer could the sidewalks be built of wood, gravel or cinders.
The council members and Mayor Dickason decided to revise the city ordinances in 1883 and to address the problem of wayward animals and those pesky geese. The language was quite clear in the revised law.
“No animal of the species of cattle, horse, mule, ass, swine, sheep, goat, nor any goose, shall be permitted to run, or be at large within the corporate limits of the city of Danville.”
For a law to be affective it needed teeth. The council provided those by way of penalties for animals captured. “For each animal of the species of cattle, horse, mule or ass, the sum of two dollars; for each swine, sheep or goat, the sum of fifty cents; for each suckling pig and for each goose, the sum of ten cents.” Those were hefty fines for animals and geese found at large. There were also additional charges for keeping the violators if they were not claimed immediately.
It was made clear the police would be enforcing this ordinance.
“Every police officer of said city shall forthwith take up and impound any animal known by him or credibly reported to him to be unlawfully at large within the city.”
If a police officer did not do this he could be fined $5 to $50 or be terminated. There was little security for police at that time, they were appointed by the mayor with council approval.
Attorney Francis “Frank” Brittingham said Danville’s battle to coral the wayward animals in the city led to many humorous explanations by accused violators. He was interested in history and he preserved many of the lighter stories from legal happenings of the past.
Among them was the record of a mule owned by an elderly man in the city. It seemed the mule spent more time away from his pen than he did in it. A complaint was filed and the mule’s owner had to appear in court. When asked why the mule was loose, his owner replied, “He was going some where.”
The judge said, “Well, he can’t be going some place all the time.”
The elderly gent looked at the judge and replied, “He’s not, the rest of the time he is coming back.”
A warning was given and the case was dismissed.
Danville eventually solved the problems of the wayward animals and the pesky geese. It probably involved an ounce of law enforcement and a ton of common sense.
