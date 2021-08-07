Introduction: Circadia, a new medication, will soon be released for distribution. It has no negative side effects. What does it do?
It’s marketing name, “The Renaissance Drug,” hints at its cornucopia of benefits. Uh, you lost me. Sorry, I’ll review European history. The Renaissance was a period in Italian history – 14th, 15th, 16th century – where a humanistic (a focus on human values and worth) rebirth in learning, art and science occurred. If someone called you a “Renaissance” man or woman, their compliment implies that not only do you possess knowledge in the arts and sciences, but you have also dedicated yourself toward making the world a better place.
Why is Circadia called the Renaissance Drug? Because it helps you become a better person. But that’s not all. Here are eight other benefits of Circadia:
1. It brings out the best of you, by suppressing the worst of you.
2. It helps you lose weight.
3. It helps prevent Diabetes-2.
4. Acts as a buffer against clinical depression.
5. Boosts memory and learning.
6. Accelerates the creation of new brain cells.
7. Acts as a suit of armor against cold and infections.
8. Helps prevent heart attacks and strokes.
Wow! How much does Circadia cost? It’s free. You mean, I take this pill and presto: I’m a Renaissance guy, all artsy and smart? Not exactly.
Substitute “Sleep/Rest” for the word “Circadia,” and get ready for your own personal renaissance. Presented in quiz format, today’s article reviews new research on sleep. Ready?
1. A leading cause of sleep problems is:
a. Overuse of caffeine
b. Noisy bedroom
c. Poor ventilation
(A)
2. Caffeine is a stimulant drug found in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, OTC drugs such as stimulants (No-Doz), pain pills (Excedrin, Anacin) and energy drinks (Monster, Rock Star, Wired X-505). Used in moderation (4 cups of coffee each day has 400 mg of caffeine) it is harmless. Doses higher than 400 mg a day can cause sleep problems. The following substances are ranked from high to low in caffeine content: T or F
a. Wired-X505 -505 mg
b. Monster – 160 mg
c. No-Doz – 100 mg per pill
d. Coffee – 100 mg
e. Tea – 50 mg
f. Soft drink – 40 mg
g. Chocolate – 25 mg Answer: T
3. The symptoms of too much caffeine are:
a. Anxiety
b. Agitation
c. Insomnia
d. Death (if you drink 100 cups of coffee)
e. All the above
(E)
4. Which of the following promotes good sleep habits?
a. Stop caffeine use at noon.
b. Have a fixed bedtime and waketime.
c. Take a hot bath before bed.
d. Skills to manage worry.
e. A sleep ritual you begin one hour before sleep.
f. All the above
(f)
5. A sleep ritual is an enjoyable relaxing routine you look forward to one hour before bed. Pick out three healthy sleep rituals:
a. Read a book or magazine
b. Clean or scrub floors
c. Three shots of vodka
d. Folding clean laundry
e. Hot bath
f. Watch horror movies
(a, d, e)
6. A hot bath is more sleep producing than a hot shower. True or False? True (When core body temperature falls, you get sleepy.) A hot bath raises core body temperature, which then slowly falls at bedtime).
7. What advice would you give someone who sleeps five hours a night on Monday through Friday, and 12 hours on Saturday and Sunday. Tell them that sleep is governed by daily rhythms, which means you need adequate sleep every day. Catching up on sleep on the weekends is a no-no (it’s not a coincidence that Monday morning is a frequent time for heart attacks.)
Conclusion: Research has proven that sleep is just as important for health as nutritious food. This new finding has changed hospital procedures: noise levels are now monitored and reduced, so patients can sleep. Unfortunately, our culture still values productivity over health. Sleep is still regarded as unnecessary, as captured in this saying, “Time enough for sleep when I’m dead.”
The human body, mind and spirit are anchored in time by biological clocks whose rhythms are shared by everyone. Acceptance of this allows the best of you to overcome the worst. This is a rebirth! (The content of this article is for educational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for treatment by a professional.)
