It’s been 80 years since that fateful day, December 7, 1941, when Japanese planes attacked U.S. warships stationed in Hawaii at Pearl Harbor. The U.S. suffered 3,435 casualties, loss of or severe damage to 188 planes, 8 battleships, 3 light cruisers, and 4 miscellaneous vessels. The National Archives has posted an article, “Attack on Pearl Harbor,” at https://tinyurl.com/2p8cstk3, that includes a link to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Day of Infamy” address.
Included in the casualties were sailors and Marines on the U.S.S. Oklahoma; their unidentified remains were buried in Honolulu. More recently, the US government has been attempting to re-examine these remains, and using DNA sampling and the help of genealogy experts locating family members. According to a recent article in Time magazine, the remains of Chicago brothers Harold and William Trapp have been identified and on June 15, 2021, they were buried with full military honors, attended by family members, in Hawaii’s Punchbowl Cemetery. “Almost all sailor and Marine remains from the U.S.S. Oklahoma have now been identified—most of them over the past 6 years.” Read the Time article at https://tinyurl.com/2d9anxzc.
Hawaiian native recalls fateful day
Dorinda Nicholson was a young schoolgirl living near Pearl Harbor on that day and has written of her experiences and has visited schools around the U.S. telling other children of her family’s fears and involvements. Her website at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rsbt4 includes information on her books (including a Pearl Harbor Visitor’s Guide) and other Pearl Harbor information. “Pearl Harbor Child: A Child’s Eyewitness View—From Attack to Peace” should be required reading in America’s schools!
Does any readers’ family have a Pearl Harbor story to share? Any friends lost that day? Anyone visit Hawaii and the Arizona Memorial? In any case, family remembrances of that event should be written down as part of a family history so they should never be forgotten!
Native American research links online
The National Indian Law Library has posted a helpful research guide, Tracing Native American Family Roots, at https://tinyurl.com/r5552tb7. The topics include Beginning Your Research, Tribal Genealogy Resources, Lists of Web Sites, Specific Types of Records, Genealogy Publications, DNA Genetic Testing, and Books and Articles.
It should also be noted that the Illinois State Archives’ Servitude and Emancipation Records include occasional Native Americans from the Illinois colonial period (1722-1790). To access these records visit the Archives searchable online database at https://tinyurl.com/3atyueav.
The FamilySearch wiki has a website, Native American Online Genealogy Records, at https://tinyurl.com/yhhmkak6, with free links.
Indiana’s Festival of Trees online
The Indiana Historical Society welcomes anyone’s vote for a favorite Christmas tree decoration at https://tinyurl.com/yee8tra3. Participants will only need to provide an email address. Then click “continue,” view the trees, and vote for one.
