The first National Women’s History Month was celebrated in March, 1980. This month, March 2021, will again be celebrated as Women’s History Month — a time to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our country. For example, the National Archives has posted information pertaining to women’s stories, letters, photographs, and more, at https://tinyurl.com/xu4cd82w. At this website one can find links to blogs, videos, exhibits, the Presidential Libraries, educational resources, and more. For example, there is a link to a Prologue Magazine article, “When Saying ‘I do’ Meant Giving up Your US Citizenship.”
In recognition of Women’s History Month, The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has posted a special blog “honoring the service and legacy of Major Pauline Cushman-Fryer…actress turned Union Spy.” Her tombstone at the San Francisco National Cemetery reads “Pauline C. Fryer / Union Spy.” Read her interesting story at https://tinyurl.com/ydjfvvzw.
Have you recorded special events or activities of the women in your family? Perhaps the time has come to do so.
Millions attend RootsTech Connect
Last month’s first virtual-only RootsTech Connect had more than 1.1 million participants from over 240 countries and territories— “the largest global gathering in the conference’s 10-year history.” Fortunately, over 2,000 on-demand videos of keynote sessions, educational workshops, etc. will remain free all year long at RootsTech.org (https://tinyurl.com/wbac6zw). Read a participant’s personal experience at this year’s event at https://tinyurl.com/4yd5awcm and FamilySearch’s special links at http://tinyurl.com/jk4nhee7.
Genealogist Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted a helpful article reminding researchers that speakers “may have provided handouts that can be downloaded, [providing] resources, websites and additional information that corresponds to their presentation, and even topics they didn’t have time to cover.” Read her advice at https://tinyurl.com/2xp5bw7x.
CyndisList celebrates 25 years
Judy G. Russell (“The Legal Genealogist”) has posted a congratulatory article about Cyndi Ingle, the owner and originator of “one of the most remarkable, durable, and valuable genealogical resources anywhere on the Internet,” Cyndi’s List. When this website was launched 25 years ago it posted 1,025 links. Today there are over 300,000 links—and all free. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/64bnkxs and be sure to visit www.cyndislist.com.
Naturalization test questions
“An important part … for becoming a US citizen is passing a civics test; covering important US history and government topics. There are 100 civics questions on the naturalization test. During the interview process, applicants are asked up to 10 questions and must be able to answer at least 6 questions correctly.” The Washington Post has posted a sampling of 24 of those questions at https://tinyurl.com/ydee9s43. Can any readers pass this test? The complete list of 100 questions, with answers, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/23kcmts4.
President Biden’s administration is making changes to the naturalization process—mainly “scrapping Trump administration changes.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/dymkxctj.
Sealed Letters Opened Virtually
Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have been able to read centuries-old sealed letters without opening them by using x-ray scanners “originally designed to map the mineral content of teeth.” Read details at https://tinyurl.com/2u78hh65.
