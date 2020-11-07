A national bell-ringing ceremony was initiated on Veterans Day in 1918 as a WWI Armistice Centennial remembrance. This special event will be repeated this year on November 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. local for each of the U.S. time zones and everyone is invited to participate. Learn more about the Bells of Peace ceremony and how to participate by visiting http://tinyurl.com/yx8ud23g.
Also commemorate Veterans Day by attending a free Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. (ET) live on Facebook and YouTube with special messages and remarks from Montel Williams and others. For complete information visit https://tinyurl.com/y3kmnhg3 .
Eagle Scouts serving cemeteries
The rank of Eagle is Boy Scouting’s highest honor, culminating with a significant project. BillionGraves has been the beneficiary for hundreds of Eagle Scout projects and has posted an article about eight such eagle scouts at http://tinyurl.com/y6yzguyx. This website also provides information on how other eagle scouts may also work on similar projects as well as videos and specific details shared by these scouts.
For example, Andrew Wilson mentioned that coins were left on some of the 17,930 graves at the Golden Gate National Cemetery. This “tradition became popular in the U.S. during the Vietnam War to show respect to the fallen and to let their family members know that someone cares. … [Also] quarters meant there were people who were with the dead person when they died in combat.”
“As the Eagle Scouts …photograph these gravestones, each one is automatically tagged with the GPS location (and then) …plotted on a map of the cemetery and made readily available for …generations to come.”
Anyone who knows of an Eagle Scout who has documented a cemetery with the BillionGraves app should contact BillionGraves at Eagle@BillionGraves.com.
Delayed birth certificate has clues
Lisa Lisson’s article in her Are You My Cousin column at https://tinyurl.com/y54nfsth relates that delayed birth certificates can be “a genealogist’s treasure chest.” Since civil birth registrations were mostly not required until various dates in the 20th century, individuals wishing to apply for a pension, social security number, or other special need had to apply for a delayed birth certificate. These applications may include data on parents, applicant’s married name and signature, existence of a family Bible and more. Be sure to read readers’ comments.
Website tells how to research
Kenyatta D. Berry (of television’s PBS series, Genealogy Roadshow) has posted an article, “Researching Free People of Color,” at https://tinyurl.com/yxgvueb2 . It’s important to remember “that the status of a child was based on the status of their mother. If the mother was free then the child was free.” Her article includes links to resources for researching free black ancestors.
Titanic on fire before sailing
Danny Lewis’ article in Smithsonian Magazine relates that a recent documentary indicates that “a coal fire may have helped sink the Titanic.” The article is online at https://tinyurl.com/y2nw9j5e . Links to videos and additional articles pertaining to this information are posted at https://tinyurl.com/y6zr8qf4 .
