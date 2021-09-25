Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated September 15 through October 15, 2021, and several websites have posted links to Hispanic research websites. For example, the National Archives Library Information Center has a list of research guides for Spanish and Hispanic research at https://tinyurl.com/2jr64c4x. (This website also includes other ethnic heritage links.)
Also, FamilySearch has a starter guide to Hispanic Family History Resources, with links to additional articles on research help for Argentinian, Chilean, Costa Rican, Guatemalan, Mexican, Panamanian, and Peruvian genealogy research at https://tinyurl.com/3r2rsdpe.
More research tips
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted a helpful article, Nine Tips to Start Your Family History, at https://tinyurl.com/whu2vu2s. The list begins with a link to a free, downloadable NGS Pedigree Chart and an NGS Family Group Sheet to “help you keep information organized.” Number 3 on the list is good advice for all researchers: “Write down and keep track of all surname spelling variations.” (Be sure to note the list of other NGS links along the left side of the page.)
The California State Library also has a helpful “Getting Started” website at https://tinyurl.com/ytau6m5u. Be sure to note the link to Record Selection Tables. “These tables list types of resources where you might locate a certain fact or detail. Military record selection tables are unique because military records contain different types of information depending on when and why they were created.” Visit Wiki’s U.S. Record Finder at https://tinyurl.com/8e3pstv6.
Biden’s ancestors owned slaves
Callie Patteson’s article in The New York Post reports that two of President Biden’s ancestors (Jesse Robinett and Thomas Randle) on his father’s side “enslaved people while living in Maryland.” Read details at https://tinyurl.com/tbvaff87.
Exhibit to commemorate Chicago Fire
On October 8-10, 1871, 150 years ago, the Great Chicago Fire swept the city. Hundreds of people died, thousands of buildings were destroyed, and priceless documents were lost.
A special exhibit, City on Fire: Chicago 1871, commemorating that fire will be opening at the Chicago History Museum on October 8. Visit the Great Chicago Fire website at https://tinyurl.com/3z33kxdp. The exhibit is “designed for families…to learn, explore, and discover the impact the Great Chicago Fire had on the city and the people who lived there.”
Death records are in many places
“Death certificates aren’t the only places to find details about an ancestor’s death.” Ancestry.com has provided a link to a list of 25 (actually 28) alternative sources for death records at https://tinyurl.com/37hfdfba. Even experienced researchers will find this list helpful, and it is free.
