Beginning in 1976, U.S. presidents have officially designated the month of February as Black History Month—a time for recognizing the roles of African-Americans in U.S. history. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) “holds a wealth of material documenting the African-American experience and highlights these resources online, in programs, and through traditional and social media.” Access such resources at https://tinyurl.com/y5q3ywyx with links to videos, blogs, documents, exhibits, educational resources and more. For example, there are links to dozens of issues of NARA’s Prologue Magazine such as the Summer 1997 issue (Vol. 29, No. 2) featuring “African American History.” (This issue is out of print but can be read online by clicking on individual articles at https://tinyurl.com/ya3wgx5h. Be sure to read the Introduction by Walter B. Hill, Jr., “Institutions of Memory and Documentation of African Americans in Federal Records,” which can be accessed directly at http://tinyurl.com/yyoqnw3n.)
The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) continues to collect information related to the history of African-Americans in Indiana. For example, at https://tinyurl.com/y47y7b6w researchers can click on links to some of IHS’s online resources such as letters from Madam C. J. Walker, images from the Indianapolis Recorder and IHS’s digital collections.
Biden Bible returned
A long-lost “mammoth Catholic Bible” that had belonged to one of President Biden’s ancestors, Patrick Blewitt, was recently found in Pennsylvania and has been sent to the president’s family. Read of this “find” at http://tinyurl.com/35fku7au.
It should be noted that the Bible used by President Biden when he took the oath of office was also a family bible “with 127 years of family history behind it.” Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/2dwp2bmv .
New family history library webpage
Millions of researchers use FamilySearch to learn about their ancestors. A new Family History webpage has been established to enable better access to existing services at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, with visitor information, collections, and hours of operation. For example, patrons worldwide can now schedule 20-minute appointments for free personal research consultations with a specialist. Visit this page at https://tinyurl.com/y3rnf8ss.
Helpful handouts
It is important to note that the Family History Library posts links to its handouts of its classes and webinars. For example, a chart showing upcoming FamilySearch webinars, at https://tinyurl.com/y7up58qa, also offers links to handouts for those webinars as well as links to register for the free webinars. Whether or not one plans to attend any of these free webinars, these handouts can usually be most helpful. For example, the webinar scheduled for February 1, 2021 was titled “Using the FamilySearch Catalog Effectively.” The handout can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/yy9fbn27.
Ellis Island’s first & last
Megan Smolenyak’s recent newsletter features an article on the last immigrant to leave Ellis Island in 1954, Arne Parell Pettersen, and the obstacles she encountered in her research. (A previous issue told of Annie Moore, the first to arrive there in 1892.) Read her story at https://tinyurl.com/y6cqxcxc.
