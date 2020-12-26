As church member, Pete Crumrin, was moving the cornerstone at the construction site of a new addition to New Century Church, a rusty metal box fell upon the ground from underneath. The box was eaten away with rust and some of the contents were bug eaten and damaged, but a few of the contents were still legible. One hundred and twenty years ago, on August 19,1900, a group of families and neighbors had gathered around the laying of the cornerstone of what was to become the New Century Church, located at the corner of Kingman Road and New Century Church Road about 3 miles south of Veedersburg, Ind. They tucked a folded up copy of the Veedersburg Record, dated Friday, August 17, 1900, and the Veedersburg News, dated Saturday, August 18, 1900, into the box along with handwritten notes with members names, and donation amounts contributed to the new church building. There were other various items of interest in the box as well.
Up to this time, these families had been attending worship and Sunday school services in the Dice Schoolhouse which was located across the road from the present building. Reverend Snyder officiated the ceremony and there were many there to witness this momentous occasion.
Now, 120 years later, the church is still thriving and growing. A need for more room has been a major topic recently and the congregation voted to build on a Sunday school room, modern restrooms, office, storage area and expanded fellowship hall. The construction has begun in a year of trials because of the pandemic, but the problems have been faced with faith and determination. A new time capsule was purchased and several items were put inside for future generations to discover. These items included a list of those currently attending, two copies of the Fountain County Neighbor newspaper, some 2020 coins, an article telling the history of the church, a church bulletin, photos and several other items of interest. The new cornerstone was laid without fanfare on Friday, November 6, 2020 by brick mason Bill Minick, trustee Carl Hoagland and elder Pete Crumrin.
New Century offers worship services to those who do not feel comfortable going inside by broadcasting the service over one’s car radio. Worship service and Sunday school are still offered in the traditional manner with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. and worship service beginning at 10:45 a.m. Dean Burnette has now been the minister of New Century for one year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.