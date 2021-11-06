November 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. will be the anniversary of the day the Armistice was signed in 1918, marking the end of World War I. November 11 was originally celebrated as Armistice Day; now it is called Veterans Day. This year everyone is invited to participate in the national bell tolling event to commemorate that event and one does not need to have a bell. Read more about the Bells of Peace at https://tinyurl.com/5cjm8fws. (It should also be noted that this will also be the first time that the new National WWI Memorial in Washington, D.C. will also be a participant.)
Canada’s WWI files online
Genealogist Linda Yip has posted an article, ”Exploring First World War Files Online at LAC: A Top 10 List,” at http://tinyurl.com/yp6dvbxm. She urges researchers to “have a look” at the Library and Archives Canada (LAC) “digitized collections, freely available online to all, anytime.”
Vietnam Wall of Faces almost complete
The Vietnam Veterans Virtual Wall of Faces is a project that remembers every veteran listed on the Vietnan Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. with a photo to go with the more than 58,000 names on the Wall. Today there are only 28 names that need photos. A list of those names with a link to the Veteran’s page, service, date and location of birth, and date and location of death can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3pf8dfvt. It is also possible to conduct a search for a name and photo on The Wall.
DNA confirms Sitting Bull’s descendant
A new method of analyzing DNA data has confirmed that Ernie LaPointe, 73, is a great grandson of Sitting Bull. A BBC News article at https://tinyurl.com/ynp83vnh includes photos of the Indian Chief and La Pointe. Also, a Smithsonian Magazine article at https://tinyurl.com/ytamh7ka includes additional details on the DNA process. “It took the scientists 14 years to find a way of extracting usable DNA from a piece of Sitting bull’s hair.”
How could expert fix your family tree?
Is your family history research at a standstill? Might some expert advice be helpful? If so, read “8 Things an Expert Would Definitely Do to Your Family Tree” at http://tinyurl.com/ysmrbwvh. You might be surprised that the moral behind the story of the Three Little Pigs has some helpful advice about building a family tree.
Search for a Black History project
There are dozens of online projects that can help further Black history research. A free searchable directory, at https://tinyurl.com/4syvewz8, lists each project name (with a link), project description, and creator. For example, the African American Civil War Soldiers Project is a project that involves transcribing records of African American soldiers in the Civil War to create an expected database of 200,000 soldiers who were part of the United States Colored Troops (USCT), created by John Clegg and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.