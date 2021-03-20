It was late in the evening when the big car with four men in it parked in front of the home of Ransom Lewis at 32 N. Jackson St. in Danville. Ransom was a barber and he was working late in his two-chair shop located in his home.
It was in the early 1930s and the Great Depression was crushing the nation’s economy. People were changing the way they lived to meet the challenging times. Prior to the Depression, Ransom had worked in a 10-chair barber shop on the square in Danville. He had received 75 percent of his earnings in that busy shop. It was open 24 hours a day and was a busy place. Danville was a railroad center with numerous passengers stopping in the city every day. They changed trains as well as doing business in Danville. Many of them arrived at night or early in the morning and the men needed a place to obtain a haircut and shave.
All that had changed with the Depression. People were no longer traveling in large numbers and locals were not seeking the services of a barber as often, or at all. Now, Ransom retained 100 percent of his earnings he made in the shop in his home. The part-time barber who used the second chair also retained all his earnings. Ransom’s son, Jim, recalled his father did not take a penny of what the other man earned. Jim was a teenager and he lived in the home with his father and mother, Violet.
Two men got out of the parked car and entered Ransom’s barber shop. It was located in the front room of his home. They sat down and waited until he finished the customer’s hair he was cutting. One of the men was well dressed and looked familiar to the barber but he couldn’t recall where he had seen him. He wore a suit and tie and his shoes were shined to a mirror finish. When the customer left the chair the well-dressed man replaced him and requested a shave. When Ransom asked the customer if they had met before, the man told him he didn’t believe they had.
He made an unusual request when Ransom prepared him for a shave, he said he didn’t want his eyes covered with a towel. Their brief conversation was about the railroads in the city, a subject the customer found extremely interesting. A few remarks were traded about the numerous trains passing through as the shave was given. When asked about his occupation he said he was just passing through town. His companion never said a word while in the shop.
When the shave was completed, the man handed Ransom a dollar for the $0.15 shave and the two men left. They joined their companions in the car and drove away. The barber watched them depart, still puzzling over where he had seen the man before.
A few days later, Ransom saw his customer’s picture in the newspaper. It was John Dillinger, the infamous bank robber. Though Ransom had never met him before, he had seen previous pictures of the Hoosier bandit. This was the period when Dillinger’s short life of crime was at its zenith. He was nearing the end of a career of crime said to have included the robbery of at least two dozen banks. The 31-year-old thief’s life ended July 22, 1934, when he was shot by FBI agents.
Jim Lewis recalled his father’s brief encounter with the outlaw made quite an impression, but only because of the $0.85 cent tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.