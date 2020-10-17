Dick Eastman’s Online Newsletter (https://tinyurl.com/y62jfb8b) has reported that “there are hundreds of unclaimed estates in the West Midlands of England.” Anyone whose ancestor’s surname is on the list of surnames (at https://tinyurl.com/yy9nv6cm) may be able to make a claim. The article adds, “These Worcestershire estates could be worth barely anything or if you’re lucky, they could be worth millions.”
Free genealogy consultations
Many genealogical researchers are not aware that the Family History Library offers a limited number of free, 20-minute online research consultations. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y9dv935q to learn more and then click “book your online consultation” to schedule a time slot.
More genealogy guides at a glance
The popular at a glance series now includes a guide to Mexico Genealogy Research. To search Mexican records it is essential to know who was in charge of a specific area. For example, before Mexico obtained its independence from Spain in 1821 the area was huge and included much of southern United States from Louisiana to the west coast of California. Thus, many Americans can trace their ancestry back to Mexico and records prior to 1821 would be in the Spanish Archives.
Debbie Gurtler’s guide includes jurisdictional background in detail as well as information on naming patterns, basic genealogical sources, immigration and migration, Catholic Parish records, language aids, online resources and more. The amount of research data that is provided on four 8 1/2 inches by 11 inch pages is staggering — but all essential for an understanding of Mexican research. Also having the pages encased in plastic makes the guide sturdy and manageable.
Genealogy at a glance: Mexico Genealogy Research, ISBN 978-0-8063-2109-7, can be purchased as Item #2425 from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211 @ $9.95 plus shipping (first item $5.50; each additional item $2.50). MasterCard and VISA orders may be placed tollfree at 1-800-296-6687 or on the publisher’s website at www.genealogical.com.
Genealogy at a glance: Swedish Genealogy Research is a valuable addition to this series of concise, sturdy, informative guides. Its content includes Quick Facts, Migration History, Language and Naming Customs, Major Record Sources, Repositories, and Online and other Sources. Robert Johnson’s Swedish at a glance guide, ISBN 978-0-8063-2105-9, can be purchased as Item #3041 from Genealogical Publishing Co, Inc. @ $9.95 plus shipping (as above.)
Roots for Kids
When Susan Provost Beller published her first Roots for Kids: A Genealogy Guide for Young People in 1989 it was based on a course she had developed for her fourth-grade class. Her new 3rd edition reflects the changes and research enhancements that have occurred since then. Whether used by a social studies teacher or a young person wishing to learn about family, this book is a comprehensive guide to the methods and resources for learning about one’s family.
Roots for Kids is an 8” x 11” softcover, 104-page, indexed, illustrated book, ISBN 978-0-8063-2106-6, that can be purchased from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc. as Item #423 @ $24.50 plus shipping (see above).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.