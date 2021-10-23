Illinois is one of several states in which Pioneer Certificates can be issued to persons having an ancestor who lived in the state prior to a specific date. Illinois has three categories of commemorative certificates: (1) for pioneers who settled in 1818 and earlier, (2) for those who settled 1819-1850, and (3) those who settled 1851-1880.
The Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS), which issues these certificates, has published two volumes which provide information from the first 2,000 certificate applications approved through 1987 in this ongoing project. These applications include information on the ancestor as well as contact information on the applicant. An index to the first early certificates can be found on the ISGS website at https://tinyurl.com/czbyp9d3. The alphabetical list of pioneer names also includes the pioneer number, county of residence, and year in Illinois.
The documentation for a certificate may be helpful to other researchers working on that ancestor or a collateral line. One can easily scroll down the list of names. Anyone who finds an Illinois ancestor already on this list may contact ISGS for photocopies of the documentation for that certificate, since such data may include copies of Bible, church, birth, death, marriage, probate, deed, census, and military records, newspaper obituaries, and tombstone inscriptions. (There is a fee.)
The Illinois State Archives has posted Genealogical Research Series Pamphlet No. 9: Illinois State Genealogical Society Prairie Pioneer Certificates at https://tinyurl.com/r3a55cbd.
Other localities that also issue Pioneer Certificates include Indiana (https://tinyurl.com/thcdz25p), Missouri (https://tinyurl.com/52k28jcs), and Champaign County, Illinois (https://tinyurl.com/35jjpz95.) To determine if a pioneer certificate has been issued for your ancestor in some other locality, do a Google search (www.google.com) for “pioneer certificate + state or county.” Perhaps you will learn that your ancestor has been identified as a pioneer. You may then try to obtain copies of documentation submitted with the application—and perhaps learn more family facts.
Wiki lists Civil War battles
Anyone whose ancestor fought in the Civil War will want to visit Wiki’s list of Civil War battles in order to gain a better perspective of that ancestor’s military involvement. At https://tinyurl.com/s3mzshew is a list of battles showing date/s, battle, state, status (decisive, major, etc.), victor, and outcome.
For example, I am particularly interested in my great uncle’s participation in the Battle of Chancellorsville (April 30 – May 6, 1863) since he had an arm shot off during that battle. A click on that battle takes one to dozens of pages of battle details, maps, and photos—all appropriate for inclusion in our family’s history.
Civil War teaching materials
The Library of Congress has posted Civil War teaching materials at https://tinyurl.com/25zw5x5k. Links are provided for these categories: Overview, The South During the Civil War, The North During the Civil War, African-American Soldiers During the Civil War, Civil War Soldiers’ Stories, and more. Also, from the toolbar across the top, click on classroom materials / classroom materials at The Library of Congress.
