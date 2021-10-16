It’s autumn, and for me, another hunting season is over … with some nice trophies.
Not a 10-point buck, with its white tail and big brown eyes. Not a moose, with that Bullwinkle-like demeanor that seems to say, “Shoot me! Can’t miss!” Not ducks, geese, pheasants, or even cute little bunny wabbits.
For me, the hunting season begins in the chill of early April, and ends in the chill of late October. I’m talking about flea markets, where orphaned old things come to find new homes amid people who appreciate them.
COVID-19 put a damper on flea markets in 2020, but this year was different. Buyers and sellers returned in droves. It was fun to once again prowl the rows, looking for the odd, the unique, the historic, the little treasures that nobody else really saw.
My favorite was the “District School Record” book for Vermilion County School District 4, in the Potomac-Armstrong area. Hand-written transactions for the one-room school run from 1860 to 1931. In the early years, teachers were paid $20 per month. The new schoolhouse cost $500; the old one sold for $62.75. Firewood cost $5 a month, delivered. Most teachers taught for one or two three-month terms, then moved on. Teacher Ambrose B. Judy, who taught 53 students, was discharged on Feb. 5, 1864, “because he accidentally got the mumps.” Teacher Belle Hewitt was “turned off” in 1880, “because she fell in love with some of the scholars.” Teacher Belle Carter, who left in 1884, was praised for keeping “a very good school. Children learned very fast. Not very strict in regard to order.” In 1931, when the record ends, teacher Edmund Butz was paid $100 a month.
A few more finds:
• A porcelain British Railways “WAY OUT” sign. That’s British for “EXIT.”
• A framed print of the famous painting, “The Pharaoh’s Horses.” If you were a horse lover, or a horse trader, in 1900, you probably had “The Pharaoh’s Horses” hanging proudly in your front parlor.
• The most intriguing find, by far, was a wide leather strap, about three feet long, with a round leather handle and a wrist strap. It’s very old, very worn, and I’ve never seen another one. It was found in a southern Indiana house. The seller thought it was a slave whip, and he may have been right. I found a photo online of a similar one, once owned by an English slave trader. More research is needed. It could be a museum piece.
• Another green, 1960s Coleman camp stove, this one costing $2. For some reason, nobody wants one, but I find them irresistible. I have five. It’s fun to clean one, dig soot from the burners, oil the valves and the leather washer, add fresh fuel, pump up the tank and get one going again. Made in the USA. American engineering at its finest.
Now I ask you … who needs golf?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.