Today’s story is about a child named Maya, who is confronted with her worst nightmare – her mother is diagnosed with a deadly illness. Stricken with fear about her mother’s looming death, Maya must find a way to survive. But how? Let’s find out.
Meet Maya:
Hi, my name is Maya Sansa and I’m 7. I may look like a child, but I’ve been told I don’t think like a child. Want a sample of how I think? Ok, here goes.
I want you to visualize your own death. Now, tell me what comes rushing in, up-spouting like a geyser to flood your mind? Fear, anxiety? What if these emotions evaporated, Poof! What if the space they had lived in was refilled with the warmth of helping hands to get you over the hump of death?
I tried to warn you – I’m not childlike. So, get ready, what comes next will fling you out-of-bounds.
For the second time, I want you to visualize your own death. But this time, you feel a stillness. You see something soft, like the surface of a pond reflecting the blue summer sky above. You reach out with your fingertips and touch the surface of the pond. Your fingertips are touched back by the certainty that your death is not the end of your story. (Sorry if I lost you so, keep reading, don’t get sad and you’ll see what all of this means.)
The Story:
At 11:07 pm, on a Saturday night, January 12, 2016, Mrs. Angela “Angel” Sansa died of pancreatic cancer. She died in room 19, at Resurrection Hospital in Crystal Lake, Illinois. She was 29 years old.
Like a jumbo jet falling out of the sky, her illness came out of nowhere. Plunged into chaos, Angela’s mother Sofia attacked Angel: “No child should be allowed to see their mother whittled down to a skeleton. I’m keeping Maya away from this tragedy.” Because of Sofia’s attack, Angel made written instructions for her death.
“Dear Tom (husband), Sofia (mother), Lilly and Lena (sisters), Father Michael (her priest) and Dr. Azzie (her oncologist): At the time of my death, I want you to follow these seating arrangements – Near my head, on my left, my husband will sit. Next to him, but all on the left side of my bed, will be seated my sisters and mother. At the foot of my bed will be two chairs for my priest and oncologist. The only seat on my right, close to my head, is reserved for my only child, Maya. Under no circumstances will Maya be excluded from attending all parts of my death. Love, Angel.”
The Death:
11:01 p.m. Angel’s breathing became labored, Father Michael administered last rites.
11:03 p.m. Angel’s pink face faded to gray.
11:04 p.m. Angel smiled, turned her head to the left, faced her husband and slowly swept her eyes across her sisters, mother, priest and doctor.
11:06 p.m. Angel turned her head to the far right, fixed her eyes upon her daughter, and using her right eye, she winked.
11:07 pm. Angel exhaled and died.
11.08 pm. Everyone in room 19, except Maya, sobbed with grief. Why didn’t Maya cry? “Wait, it’s me, Maya, let me tell this part, ok? I didn’t cry because my mother taught me ‘the wink’.”
One Month Before her death:
On the day Dr. Azzie informed her that she had only a few weeks to live, Angel took Maya aside. “Look at my face,” Angel said. Using her right eye, she winked. “That wink is our symbol and sacred pledge that I will always be by your side, even after I die.”
Choked with tears, Maya begged, “I’m afraid Mommy, please don’t die and leave me.” Angel replied, “Maya, death is not something to fear – right before I die you will see me wink, to remind you that our bond can’t be cut by the knife of death.”
One Month after her death:
On Feb 12, 2016, at 11:07 p.m, Maya was awoken by her mother, who was brushing her hair. “Mommy, I was just dreaming about you.” “Give me a hug, Maya,” her mother asked. “Wow,” Maya said, “that’s a beautiful hair brush – are those real pearls?” “Yes Maya, pearls, silver and ivory- I’ve brought it for you to keep so I can brush your hair when I visit.”
The End:
And so, on the 12th of every month, at 11:07 p.m. Maya would be visited by her mother. “Hey! It’s me, Maya and it’s my turn! Let me ask you which is better: to grasp a truth (my mother died) which destroys all hope, or, to hold on to something that may not be true (my mother is alive and visits me) which keeps my heart full of joy?”
“Maya.” “Oh, hi Daddy.” “Maya, where did you get such a beautiful hair brush?” “Well, …….”
